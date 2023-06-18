Isybank is the new digital bank of Intesa Sanpaolo…

Intesa Sanpaolo presents Isybank, the new digital bank of the Group. It is a qualifying project of the 2022-2025 Business Plancentral to the customer service model and digital development strategy. The launch of the new reality took place in Milan in Gioia 22 – la Shard of glass – the skyscraper located in Porta Nuova. Emerging Milanese innovation district, which it houses the operational headquarters of Isybank and other Divisions of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group. Designed by Pelli studio, the building combines design and a green approach.

Isybank, the digital bank of Intesa Sanpaolo: the meeting that took place in Milan

The meeting was attended by Intesa Sanpaolo Stephen Barresehead of the Banca dei Territori Division, e paola pap smear, responsible for the Transformation Coordination Area. In a panel on the digital development of Intesa Sanpaolo which provided for the testimony of Tara BradyPresident of Google Cloud for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

They then confronted each other Virginia TasselHead of Business Governance Banca dei Territori Division e Maximus Proverb, Chief Data, AI, Innovation and Technology Officer. In a panel focused on Intesa Sanpaolo’s service model, the value of people and technology. To which he also contributed Paul TaylorFounder & CEO Thought Machine, a leading fintech company, former partner of Isybank. Antonio ValituttiIsybank chief executive officer, ha illustrated the innovative methods of the new digital bank by demonstrating app functionality at the heart of the new digital ecosystem.

Speech by Carlo Messina, Managing Director and CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo

The presentation ended with the intervention of Charles MessinaChief Executive Officer and CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo.

“With the launch of Isybank, the digital transformation of Intesa Sanpaolo continues, which sees this project as one of the pillars of the 2022-2025 Business Plan. This is a further step to make our Group a best practice also in the technological field. Rrepresents an element of discontinuity for the future of the bank. This will allow it to be a leader on the European scene for operational efficiency and innovation at the service of customers. He has declared Charles MessinaChief Executive Officer and CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s roadmap towards digital transformation

Intesa Sanpaolo began strategically investing in technology several years ago. He has embarked on a path of profound digital transformation strongly oriented towards customer relationship care.

In 2014, the Group website and mobile banking apps were redesigned. With the will to create an innovative and excellent digital experience. Today the multi-channel customers of the Group are 12.3 million of which 8.3 million use the Intesa Sanpaolo Mobil appand recognized by Forrester Research as the best banking app in the world for functionality and experience. Some figures confirm these characteristics: an average of one and a half billion logins every year, 186 million transactional operations and digital sales equal to almost 40% of the total sales of the Banca dei Territori Division.

Today, Intesa Sanpaolo customers can count on an innovative, inclusive digital platform supported by an important physical network. The omnichannel relationship model can count on advanced technological solutions, entirely digital paths able to offer a simple, intuitive and distinctive experience, even in investments, sales strategies developed through AI Sales, a project for which EFMA, now QORUS, had awarded Intesa Sanpaolo already in 2021 as the most innovative bank in digital sales in a panel of 70 European competitors.

Isybank in Intesa Sanpaolo’s 2022-2025 Business Plan

The launch of the new digital bank is one of the pillars of the 2022-2025 Business Planwith which Intesa Sanpaolo has announced its intention to build “the bank for the next ten years”: the Group’s ambition is to be the European leader in wealth management, protection and financial advisory, a solid reality for a sustainable and inclusive world , excellent in ESG, capable of creating value, with “zero-NPL”, strong push towards digital and focus on commissions.

Isybank has the solidity and commercial offer of a bank, combined with simple and fast services typical of a fintech. It is totally digital, but enhances the human touch, as Intesa Sanpaolo’s approach is to preserve the value of people in interaction with the customer.

During the Plan di Enterprise, investments of 650 million euro are planned for the development and growth of Isybank: 128 million euros were invested in 2022, another 152 million are estimated in 2023, with a strong impact on the technological infrastructure of the entire Group, and operational launch in 2024 on a high level of customers. To date, there are already 400 specialists dedicated to the new digital bank.

The Group has outlined a €5 billion investment program for technology and growth and will employ 4,000 people of Intesa Sanpaolo between professional reconversions and hiring of specific profiles, of which around 2,000 IT professionals, to whom as the leading private employer in Italy and one of the ‘best employers’, according to Linkedin and the Top Employers ranking, it offers professional development and growth.

The digital transformation achieved with the operations of Isybank will be extended to all areas of the Intesa Sanpaolo Groupthrough new investments in the full digitization of the customer experience at every level, a further strengthening of the internal control systems in the context of the digital evolution of processes, new solutions based on artificial intelligence in compliance activities.

La partnership con Thought Machine

Isybank is based on a native cloud technologyadaptable to a multi-currency context and customers

multinationals. Intesa Sanpaolo has identified in Thought Machine, a core banking technology company based in the UK with regional offices in New York, Singapore and Sydney, the ideal partner to bring the new digital banking platform to life. What gives greater significance to the partnership is the investment of 40 million pounds with which Intesa Sanpaolo has decided to enter the capital, thus participating in the company’s growth path.

The new platform will therefore be able to take advantage of Vault, Thought Machine’s core banking engine, chosen for its flexibility in serving customers operating in different currencies and different countries. The Bank has announced its intention to extend the Thought Machine role to other customer segmentsoltre il mass-market retail banking, in Italy and abroad.

How Isybank works: the new app

The new Isybank app, simple and intuitive, is available in both iOS and Android.

Registration takes place in a few minutes and with a minimum number of steps the account is active in real time, choosing the most suitable plan among the three available: isyLight, isySmart e isyPrime.

From the appthe customer manages the account and cardsand for every need has the option “Talk to us” which allows him to enter into direct communication with a manager of the Group’s digital branch. This is a distinctive element, which guarantees the customer reliability and quality of service with a simple and transparent language.

In a few taps it is possible to do all the main ones payments, from top-ups, to bank transfers, to car tax, to the most common tax payments (e.g. F24). Also from the app, you can request and instantly receive a salary or pension advance, up to 15 days before the credit date. Furthermore, by clicking a single button it is possible to transfer accounts and utilities to Isybank from another bank.

With the digital paper, immediately available in the app, you can pay online and in the store directly from your smartphone. One is also available physical paper in recycled material, customizable according to your style. From the app it is possible configure the limits of your payment cards and set up the Geocontroland in case of emergency easily block or suspend them.

Con BANCOMAT Pay the customer can exchange money with the contacts in his address book in real time and pay in participating shops, while with Cardless withdrawal it is possible to withdraw from all authorized ATMs of the Italian banks of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, directly from the app without using the card.