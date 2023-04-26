it grows with the turnover, the commitment to the environment and wellbeing

Elmec Informaticaa Managed Services provider of IT services and solutions, has grown exponentially in the last year: the corporate population has increased by 7% compared to 2021, reaching a good total 730 employeesup to 840 at the group level, and hand in hand, the overall turnover also saw an increase of 20% compared to 2021, for a total of 155 million euros. To consolidate its positive impact on people, the environment and the Italian market, the company from Varese will launch innovative projects in 2023 such as Elmec Everywhere: a technological campus at the gates of the city of Brunello that intends bring on board the IT talents present on the national territory. In this regard, it is already possible to submit your spontaneous application on the company’s website.

“With the Elmec Everywhere project we will hire new figures from all over Italy who will go to work in the various departments of the companies of the group”, he says Rinaldo Ballerio, President of Elmec Informatica Spa “With this initiative we have the ambition to become an increasingly broad-based reality in the area, guaranteeing as much as possible, regardless of the way we work, face-to-face or remotely, the same benefits and the same growth opportunities for all our employees ”.

Elmec Everywhere: innovation embraces welfare and wellbeing

The achievements of Elmec Informatica they confirm the positive trend of a sector, the IT sector, which has proven itself after the pandemic essential for digital transformation of Italian companies. And they are the result of the commitment that Elmec Informatica puts into the initiatives it organizes, both internally and with the numerous stakeholders with whom it collaborates. Among the most successful ones, the project Study Tour which only brought good results in 2022 1,286 people to visit the Technology Campus of Brunello. An initiative aimed at opening the doors of the company campus to professionals, entrepreneurs and students eager to embark on a journey to discover digital transformation and the world of technological innovation.

Automation 4.0, digitization and sustainability: a guide dedicated to IT Manufacturing/Production

Elmec is a young and innovative company that offers solid policies of welfare e wellbeing corporate. And it proves it with the new project “Elmec Everywhere”. Collaborators begin the dedicated onboarding process by receiving a welcome kit at home in the days prior to joining the company. After that they become part of a inclusive work environment in which they can feel an integral part of the company and benefit from many of the advantages of colleagues who live at the headquarters, and others created especially for them, through personalized initiatives.

Furthermore, Elmec provides dedicated support for team People Care to manage the stay on site and encourage participation in the numerous initiatives dedicated to prevention, nutrition e sport, such as the pink and blue screening programs for the prevention of oncological diseases with outpatient services directly at the company headquarters. The mode full remote offers the possibility to IT professionalsalso residing in other regions of Italy, to get involved and work closely with hundreds of colleagues.

Environment and health in the mission of Elmec Informatica

On the way to becoming a truly sustainable company, Elmec Informatica has dedicated time and effort to the mission of protecting the environment. And the successes of 2o22 prove it.



The project Plastic Aware made it possible, through the water boxes and detergent dispensers located in the company, to dispense 1,679 liters of water respectively, saving the consumption of over 3,300 plastic bottles from 0.5 liters and over 950 liters of ecological detergents which, in turn, equates to a further saving of 1,900 0.5 plastic bottles.

Always in this direction, with the project no profit Wild They were over 200 trees planted at the Campo dei Fiori in Varese and through the internal carpooling project they have been you save 100,180 kg of CO2.

The environmental sustainability it is also an essential element in Elmec-branded services and products. An example of this is the green data center fed to 100% from renewable energy. under thecircular economy this year the proposal will become increasingly popular Buytec, company specializing in refurbished and resale on the consumer market of devices from the business world. All according to a positive approach to conscious dismissal and pursuing the three fundamental concepts of sustainability: Reduce, Recycle e Riusa.



As for the sports sphere, further 370 employees they signed up for new company gym equipped with the latest generation equipment and personal trainers for individual training plans, and the community interna “Elmec4Sport” saw the involvement of more than 100 new sportsmen compared to the previous year.

Also, thanks to the Health Project aimed at protecting the well-being of all employees, 50 blood check-ups, 32 female cancer prevention visits, 300 medical certificates and 144 male cancer prevention visits were provided.



Finally, on a social level, the first was inaugurated troupe internal that gave birth to a show for colleagues, beyond 100 employees they traveled to France to race the Nice-Cannes Marathon 2022 and have been disbursed 8 bonus mom, (2500€ at the time of maternity leave), 80 book bonuses (€300 bonus for each school-age child of each employee) e 426 bonus energy (€300 per person).