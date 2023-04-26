The bioresonance editorial team explains new scientific findings

Aging promotes diseases of the heart and lungs / Editors at bioresonanz-zukunft.de

Lindenberg, April 26, 2023. When people age, diseases are promoted. Science is researching the underlying mechanisms. The Bioresonance editorial team explains exciting approaches and how we can use them.

Scientific evidence on the importance of aging for health

Epidemiological studies on the frequency and distribution of diseases show a connection between human aging and diseases of the heart and lungs.

Aging is one of the greatest risk factors in all organ diseases. During aging, immune responses weaken and the ability to regenerate decreases. This makes it increasingly difficult for the body to heal wounds and replace damaged or missing tissue.

The reason for this is that the ends of the chromosomes, the so-called telomeres, shorten with each cell division. After around 50 divisions, they are practically used up, which means that the cell loses its ability to divide. Future research projects should investigate the mechanisms in more detail. (Source: Elucidate the role of organ and immune aging in heart and lung diseases, Hannover Medical School, Science Information Service (idw))

Conclusion of the bioresonance experts

The scientific findings to date show how important it is to promote self-regulation of the organism, especially in the aging process, in order to counteract illnesses.

Bioresonance according to Paul Schmidt also follows this approach. The aim there is to energetically support self-regulation with the help of appropriate frequency spectra.

In this technical article, the Bioresonance editorial team explains which factors play a role in aging and how we can use them: Bioresonance on: why we age.

Important note: Bioresonance belongs to the field of empirical medicine. Classical medicine has neither accepted nor recognized the effect of bioenergetic vibrations.

The editors of www.bioresonanz-zukunft.de regularly publishes up-to-date information about bioresonance.

