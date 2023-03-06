Home Technology It is rumored that the sequel of “CS:GO” will open beta testing at the end of March at the earliest
It is rumored that the sequel of "CS:GO" will open beta testing at the end of March at the earliest

It is rumored that the sequel of "CS:GO" will open beta testing at the end of March at the earliest

CS:GO

More than a decade after CS:GO was originally announced, it seems Valve is finally ready to bring players a sequel. A few days ago, e-sports reporter Richard Lewis received news that the legendary “CS:GO 2” has been in development for a while, and its first beta test version will arrive at the end of March at the earliest. According to him, Valve has recently invited a group of professional players to fly to Seattle to experience the game, and then expand the scope of experience to a wider CS:GO player community.

“Getting the game out is the top priority, and then Valve will polish it and fix things to bring it up to the level people expect from CS,” the source said. As for the main changes in the new work, the most obvious is the switch to Valve’s own Source 2 game engine, which is said to bring better picture fidelity. Another point is that the game will support 128-tick servers, which will allow this work to catch up with “Valorant” and reduce the delay during play. Lastly, Valve is also said to have significantly improved the matchmaking experience this time around, which should reduce players’ reliance on third-party services like FACEIT.

Richard Lewis’ news has been relatively accurate, so the likelihood that we’ll have a new CS:GO game on the horizon should be high. In fact, at the beginning of this month, some players have found clues such as “csgo2.exe” and “cs2.exe” in NVIDIA’s GPU driver.

