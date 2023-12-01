It is rumored that Xiaomi Mi 14 Ultra supports full-focus four-lens infinite multi-stop variable aperture? -Qooah

Xiaomi Set to Launch Mi 14 Ultra: What to Expect

The tech world is abuzz with rumors of Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship phone, the Mi 14 Ultra. According to digital blogger @digitalchatstation, the new device is expected to pack some powerful features that will set it apart from its predecessor, the Mi 13 Ultra.

One of the most anticipated features of the Mi 14 Ultra is its battery capacity. Reportedly, the phone will be equipped with a massive 5180mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the 5000mAh battery found in the Mi 13 Ultra. In addition, the Mi 14 Ultra is said to support 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging, promising quick and convenient recharging options for users.

The camera system is also expected to be a standout feature of the Mi 14 Ultra. According to the blogger, the phone will sport a powerful 50-megapixel full-focus four-lens system, with each lens boasting a resolution of 50 million pixels. What’s particularly intriguing is the phone’s support for a multi-stop variable aperture, ranging from f/1.6 to f/4.0, allowing for versatile and high-quality photography in various lighting conditions.

In terms of hardware, the Mi 14 Ultra may be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor, continuing the trend of using cutting-edge technology to power Xiaomi’s flagship devices. The phone is also rumored to feature a sophisticated periscope dual-focal solution for its camera system, promising impressive imaging capabilities.

While specific details about the Mi 14 Ultra’s design and release date have yet to be revealed, the leaked information has already generated excitement among tech enthusiasts. It remains to be seen how Xiaomi will position the Mi 14 Ultra in an increasingly competitive market, but if the rumored features are anything to go by, the phone is poised to make a strong impression.

As the anticipation mounts, eager fans will have to stay tuned for any further developments regarding the Xiaomi Mi 14 Ultra.

