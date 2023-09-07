IT learners cost more than they use

In almost all apprenticeships, companies benefit from their apprentices. Not so in computer science. After four years, there is a minus of over 20,000 francs.

Four out of five new IT specialists went through an apprenticeship. Technical University of Applied Sciences Bern, November 2018.

Peter Klaunzer / Keystone

Walter Borgia is doing something that too many others are currently avoiding: He trains IT apprentices. Borgia, CEO of the IT service provider Lake, has never calculated what an IT apprentice – in 93 percent of all cases they are young men – costs exactly. But he says: “A lot!”

