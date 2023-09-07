Planting peonies in September: helpful tips

Planting peonies in September? Yes, it’s possible! The stunning beauty of peonies can be enjoyed year after year as they are perennials. Peonies, also known as peonies, are some of the most popular plants in the garden because they turn the outside area into an oasis!

Learn when to grow peonies so you can greet summer with their bountiful, fluffy blooms each year.

Popular perennials in the garden – peonies

In the 1930s and 1940s, only white, red, and pink peonies were available in plant catalogs. Today there are literally thousands of options to choose from. Peonies have beautiful foliage, are easy to grow, look good in bouquets, and can survive in cold climates. Once established in the garden, they never have to leave. It is not uncommon for some of them to live to a century or more.

Plant peonies in September

Fall is an ideal time to plant bare root peonies. Peonies, both herbaceous and cruciferous, are best planted in September.

light and soil

All peonies need full light and nutrient rich, well-drained soil that is deep and fertile to thrive. The large-flowered varieties should be supported. Because of their large flowers, peonies need protection from strong winds. They thrive in full light and in soil that is fertile. Don’t waste your money by putting these plants in a soggy soil. A soil with a neutral or slightly alkaline pH is ideal for most peonies.

Although peonies can survive in partial shade, they bloom best when they get 6 to 8 hours of direct sun each day. In the warmer parts of the south, shade is a must.

location for peonies

Peonies make excellent guardians along paths or as a charming low hedge. The peony is as majestic as any other flowering plant because it retains a dense clump of attractive, glossy green leaves even after its spectacular bloom.

Peonies complement irises and roses, as well as columbines, speedwells and look beautiful in mixed beds. Place pink peonies next to blue catnip or violets, and plant white peonies next to yellow irises and a cloud of forget-me-nots. Peonies do not do well when planted next to other plants that require similar amounts of water, light, and nutrients.

Planting with peonies

Peonies aren’t fussy about their surroundings, but you should still be careful about where you put them. As long as peonies are planted properly and given adequate time to grow, they require little maintenance. However, you should choose the planting site carefully, as they do not tolerate transplanting well. Fall is the best time to plant peonies: you should plant your peonies about six weeks before the ground freezes.

Plant peonies 90 to 120 cm apart to allow for adequate air circulation. Some diseases thrive in a warm, humid environment. Dig a hole at least 2 feet deep and as wide as you want the plant to grow. Introducing organic matter into the planting hole improves soil quality. Add more compost if the soil is heavy or very sandy. Mix 120g of bone meal into the soil.

Put the root 5 cm below the soil surface: try not to dig too deep! The hole should then be carefully filled. Gently tamp down the earth. Do not bury the peony deeper than it was in its container and water vigorously when planting.

Overwinter peonies

Do peonies need special care in winter? Don’t worry about the safety of your beloved peony – they are exceptionally cold hardy. Peonies thrive in cool climates and require little shelter. However, there are some measures you can take to get your plant through the cold season well. When your peony’s leaves have turned yellow, it’s time to cut them back almost to the ground.

Do not pick off the reddish or pinkish buds as they are the beginning of next year’s shoots and are near the ground. You can prune the plants in spring when they die back and grow back. Clean up the area around the plant with a rake. Clippings should not be composted as they can harbor disease-causing fungi. An inch to two inches of straw or bark mulch around the peonies throughout winter is fine, especially if this is the plant’s first winter or if you live in a very cold region. Remember to clean up the mulch residue in the spring.

Tree peonies are not as hardy as perennial peonies. If you live in a cold region, you can wrap the stems of the plant in jute sacks in late autumn to protect them from the cold.

