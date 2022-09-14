Home Technology It takes 15 to 20 hours to beat Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Assassin’s Creed Mirage




We’ve known for a long time that Assassin’s Creed: Mirage wouldn’t be on the scale of recent RPGs. Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, but with that in mind, how big or long will the games be?

In an interview with Eurogamer, narrative director Sarah Beaulieu revealed that the scope of the game should be more similar to that of Assassin’s Creed Revelations or Assassin’s Creed: Rogues, and should take about 15 -20 hours to beat.

“I think the most accurate comparison in terms of scope is Rogue or Apocalypse. We also want to go back to the story structure of Assassin’s Creed in the early game, which means it’s linear. You have A beginning, you have an end, it’s an evolution of a character.

We also recently interviewed Beaulieu, where we learned about the lack of mythology in the game. You can watch that interview below.

