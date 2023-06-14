It turns out that 512GB has been reduced! Xiaomi Mi 13 Pro Clearance

Regardless of whether you are a Xiaomi fan or not, the Xiaomi Mi 13 Pro launched this year should have successfully attracted the attention of many users. The moderator shared it last time. My father was one of the people who was abused. He bought it himself. The first 13 Pro came back to play. At that time, there was a price reduction for 256GB, and the CMHK online store was the cheapest, but there was no price reduction for 512GB in most places. However, I noticed that 512GB was secretly reduced in some places. If you want to buy a large capacity, you can buy it here! If you want to know more details, read below!

512GB is reduced? Does Mi 13 Pro have a lot of money to buy a large capacity?

I was talking about csl. I noticed that the “extreme price of net machine” on their website shows that the selling price of Mi 13 Pro 512GB has been reduced from the suggested retail price of $8499 to $7999. Compared with Dapu, Mijia and other Network dealers are still flat, with a reduction of $500! According to the fine print, each person is limited to buy 2 pieces of the same model at most, please check with the csl. store clerk for details.

When the article was published, the suggested retail price of Mi 13 Pro was $7699. Click here for detailed specifications and the latest selling price.

▲ According to the csl. website, the price of the “clean machine super price” of the full series of Mi 13 is as above, click the picture to enlarge, and the far right is the Club points for buying the machine.

▲ It turns out that Zhongping online shop is $20 more! However, it is stated that the inventory is low, and there is a direct purchase link according to the degree.

Mi 13 Pro Hardware Specifications

In terms of specifications, Mi 13 Pro uses a 6.73-inch AMOLED curved screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie lens on the screen, and there are three rear lenses on the rear, which are a 50-megapixel main lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. With the blessing of LEICA, the main lens uses the Sony IMX989 1-inch CMOS, and the night shooting performance is quite good!

Mi 13 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, built-in 12GB RAM and up to 512GB ROM, supports 5G network and Wi-Fi 6E, has a battery capacity of 4820mAh, and supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. It takes only half an hour to fully charge the battery. In terms of color, Mi 13 Pro has two options of ceramic black and ceramic white.

When the article was published, the suggested retail price of Mi 13 Pro was $7699. Click here for detailed specifications and the latest selling price.