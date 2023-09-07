Italian Tech Week 2023, how to participate in the tech conference that will have guests Sam Altman (OpenAI) and Brian Chesky (Airbnb)

After announcing Brian Cheskyco-founder and CEO of Airbnb, e Sam Altmanco-founder and CEO of OpenAI, the most awaited tech conference of the year is preparing to embrace its audience of enthusiasts, investors, startuppers and innovators.

To watch live Italian Tech Week 2023scheduled for next September 27 to 29, is enough register for free – subject to availability – on the official website of the event: italiantechweek.com.

Among the guests, we said, there will also be Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, the San Francisco startup that amazed the world with ChatGpt and Dall-Etwo examples of generative artificial intelligence capable of imitating human creativity.

Altman’s speech – the first of a public nature in Italy – will offer the starting point for reasoning on the future of AIon its advantages but also on its limits and risks, almost a year after the launch of ChatGpt, a large linguistic model capable of understanding and writing a text like a man would.

With his connection – scheduled for the opening day of the conference – the CEO of OpenAI enriches a program already full of appointments and big names in the world of innovation. Starting with Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, who will dialogue with John Elkann, President of GEDI and CEO of Exor (the holding company that controls the Gedi Group’s publications, including La Repubblica).

In 2008, together with partners Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia, Chesky created Airbnb, the internet platform that allows anyone to rent their own home – or one of its rooms – to those who travel for pleasure or for work. In December 2020, when it went public, Airbnb reached a value three times higher than that of the three main hotel chains in the world combined (Marriot, Hilton and Intercontinental). Chesky, with his 10.4 billion assets (Forbes data), is among the richest men on the planet.



Anyone wishing to follow Altman and Chesky’s talks live – as already mentioned – can register on the italiantechweek.com website. For everyone else there is streaming: the ITW 2023 appointments will be broadcast live on the Repubblica and La Stampa websites in Italian and in the original language.

The conference, linked to the hub italian.tech of GEDI directed by Riccardo Lunais now in its third edition. In the past it has hosted extraordinary names: from Elon Musk (2021), CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, a Patrick CollisonCEO of Stripe.

Among the guests confirmed to date at the 2023 edition of ITW: robotics expert and professor at Osaka University Hiroshi Ishiguro, Filippo Rizzante, Chief Technology Officer Reply, Sequoia VCs Matt Miller and Julia Andre of Index Ventures, Matilde Giglio co-founder of Even, Francesca Gargaglia co-founder and COO of Amity, Alex Prot CEO & Co-Founder Qonto, Daniel Ramot Co-founder & CEO Via, Caroline Yap Managing Director Global AI Business Google Cloud, Brando Benifei Member of the European Parliament & co-rapporteur Artificial Intelligence Act, Barbara Caputo Professor Department of Automation and Computer Engineering & Rector’s Advisor for Artificial Intelligence PoliTO, Andrea Carcano co-founder and CPO of Nozomi Networks, Andrea Calcagno President, CEO and co-founder of Cloud4Wi, Anthea Comellini Engineer at Thales Alenia Space and Astronaut of the European Space Agency , Mattia Barbarossa CEO, founder and CTO of Sidereus Space Dynamics, Michele Dallari CEO & co-founder and Marco Polini CSO & co-founder of Planckian, Maddalena Adorno co-founder and CEO of Dorian Therapeutics, Riccardo Sabatini Chief Data Scientist of Orionis Biosciences , Gabriele Moretti, president and founder of the Covisian Group, Bruce Sterling science fiction writer, Roberto Cingolani Leonardo CEO & General Manager, Pietro Labriola, TIM CEO & General Manager and many other important speakers who will be announced in the coming days.

More details on the full event agenda will be announced in the coming weeks on the social channels of Italian.Tech (Instagram and LinkedIn) and on the sites of the main newspapers of the GEDI Group.

During the conference, the words will alternate with the music: on 27 September the Youth Orchestra of the Arsenale della Pace of Turin will exclusively perform Beethoven’s 10th Symphony, the composer’s last unfinished work and completed in 2021 through AI with the project “Beethoven X”.

On September 29, however, Albertino and the DJs of Radio M2o will be the protagonists of a closing party in collaboration with Reply. In this case, an entrance ticket will be required, which can be purchased on the event’s website: the proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Specchio dei Tempi Foundation for the purchase of a neonatal respirator for the Sant’Anna Hospital in Turin.

