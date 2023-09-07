Changzhou Launches Centralized Publicity Month for Universal Medical Insurance Participation

Changzhou Launches Centralized Publicity Month to Increase Participation in Basic Medical Insurance

Changzhou, a city in China, has officially launched its centralized publicity month to encourage all citizens to participate in the basic medical insurance program. The city believes that universal participation in insurance is crucial for the health and well-being of its people.

The basic medical insurance system in Changzhou consists of two parts: the employee medical insurance and the resident medical insurance. Employees working in various sectors such as enterprises, government agencies, institutions, and private non-enterprise units within the city’s administrative area are eligible for the employee medical insurance. Additionally, individuals with flexible employment and residence permits from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan are also eligible to participate.

Changzhou has set a goal of achieving full coverage of medical insurance and has been actively promoting the participation of all citizens. The city aims to continuously expand the insured population and increase the number of participants. Currently, there are 4,457,300 people participating in basic medical insurance in Changzhou, including 2,616,400 employees and 1,840,900 residents.

To further expand the coverage of basic medical insurance, the Municipal Medical Security Bureau has planned intensive publicity activities. They will adopt a “online + offline” approach, targeting key groups and conducting centralized publicity through various channels and levels. The bureau aims to guide employees to voluntarily and actively participate in the insurance, ultimately enhancing the people’s sense of happiness and well-being.

The Changzhou government is committed to achieving full coverage of medical insurance and ensuring the health and well-being of its citizens. By increasing participation in the basic medical insurance program, the city hopes to provide comprehensive medical treatment and ensure that healthcare is accessible to all.