Italians and AI: for one out of two it needs to be regulated. Work is the first fear

The ChatGpt phenomenon is perhaps the classic straw that broke the camel’s back. Not that artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms were not talked about and discussed even before the availability of generative AI to the general public which convinced Microsoft to invest over 10 billion dollars in it (and Google to run quickly for cover), but there is no doubt that today the theme is hotter and more topical than ever.

The survey that YouTrend conducted on a national basis on a sample of over 800 adults on behalf of the Pensiero Solido Foundation sought to understand the level of knowledge and perception that Italians have of artificial intelligence with a precise focus on the possible consequences for the job’s world.

«An increased social responsibility»

Probably the most important data highlighted by the survey is the following: the majority of the Italian population (54% of respondents to be precise) confesses to be unprepared in the field of AI and an even higher percentage of interviewees (59%, percentage which rises to 64% for the over 55s) is also of the opinion that the laws of the State should intervene as much as possible with regard to its application, even forbidding its use if necessary, or in any case regulating its development and most of use cases.

«The research – as noted by Antonio Palmieri, founder and president of Fondazione Pensiero Solido – demonstrates that on the one hand Italians want to better understand what this technology is and on the other they say they are worried about the effects it can generate, so much so that they ask for some cases a regulatory intervention. We must therefore get out of emotionality and arrive at a widespread awareness, to clarify the opportunities and challenges of AI certain that the greatest responsibility lies with those who design this software. And for this I am convinced that an increased social responsibility is needed by programmers and companies».

Impacts on the world of work

On the employment front, the general perception prevails that artificial intelligence will lead to an overall decline in jobs. This is the opinion of 51% of those interviewed, while for 10% job opportunities will increase. For one in four Italians (26%), however, the capabilities of ChatGpt and the like will not have much impact in terms of volumes but will contribute to changing jobs.