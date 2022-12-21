It’s Christmas again, and PlayStation’s regular holiday deals are here again. Recently, the supply and price of PlayStation 5 hosts have stabilized. It is time to buy an extra DualSense controller at a discounted price of $468 to play with friends and relatives, or to buy “Ai Elden Ring.

The limited-time PlayStation holiday offer is from December 21 to January 6, 2023. A variety of PS5 and PS4 disc games will be discounted up to 53%, while first-party game disc versions such as “Romantic Tour 7” will have a 36% discount to Save 30% off other games on disc, including:

As for the digital version of the PS Store, there are also a lot of game discounts, the lowest is 20% off, and the annual masterpiece “Eirden Ring” is also reduced to 30% off, other games include “FIFA 23” 50% off, “The Last of Us” 71% off Part I, 20% off Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and more. However, it should be noted that many masterpieces must be purchased by people over the age of 18.

As for game hardware discounts, of course, you don’t have to expect discounts on the PS5 console, but the DualSense controllers in different colors are all reduced to $468, so you can take the opportunity to buy an extra one.

SIE has announced that PS VR2 will be launched on February 22 next year. The last generation of PS VR is also taking advantage of the last chance to clear the stock. PS VR with camera set is on sale for $1,299, a discount of $1,100. But be aware that old and new versions of PS VR games are not compatible…

In addition, if you purchase the products of this discount over $500, you can get a Tole Cat 2023 calendar as a gift. The quantity is limited and while supplies last.