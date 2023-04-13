I believe that the functions and benefits of VPN need no introduction. If you only need to hide your real IP address when browsing websites and reduce the chance of being tracked by websites, netizens who use iPhone or iPad can now save a fortune. Because Opera has just announced that it will add a free VPN function to the Opera browser for iOS.

Completely free without login

As long as the iPhone or iPad uses iOS 12 or iPadOS 12 or above, download and use the Opera browser to enjoy the new VPN function. In addition to free of charge, users do not even need to log in to their account or install additional extensions and plug-ins. Opera claims that the VPN function will not collect any personal data or browsing records to protect the privacy and security of users.

Can block web ads

Opera’s VPN also comes with an adblocker feature that blocks annoying ads while browsing the web. The new features will be rolled out to all eligible Opera users on iPhone or iPad over the next few weeks.

Source: phonearena