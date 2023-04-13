See you at 8 o’clock in the news, a little more insight. Meet with you on time at 8 o’clock every morning and evening, and look at the bigger world.

In the eyes of Beijingers, Gongti is not just a stadium, its meaning has already surpassed the building itself. Gongti is also the main bearing place of football in Beijing. It carries the memory of Beijing for 60 years, has grown up with three generations, and is the spiritual home of Beijing fans. In 1996, Gongti officially became the home stadium of Beijing Guoan. For fans of Beijing Guoan, this is a holy place, called “Holy Worker Stadium”.

After more than two years of renovation and reconstruction, the Workers Stadium has been upgraded to a world-class professional football stadium, and it will surely become a city landmark that people rush to check in. Although the construction of supporting commercial facilities in the sunken square and surrounding above-ground parks of the “Xingongti” project is still in progress, there are already many distinctive “check-in points” waiting for fans.

On April 15, the new season of the Chinese Super League will start at the Beijing Workers Stadium. After being reconstructed and rebuilt into a professional football stadium, Xingongti has shown many surprising changes.

The reporter made an on-site visit. In order to let the fans feel the changes of Xingongti more intuitively, we also brought a tape measure…

In the “Confidence and Prosperity – 2023 Beijing Think Tank Spring Summit” theme forum “Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Dialogue with Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau: Integration and Coexistence – Coordinated Development of World-Class Urban Agglomerations”, academician of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences, Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Qiu Baoxing, former vice minister and chairman of the Chinese Society for Urban Studies, and others had a heated discussion on how the two major urban agglomerations of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao can make better use of their respective advantages and establish more efficient connections.

2023 Xinjing Think Tank Spring Summit.Figure/Beijing News

At the forum, Qiu Baoxing said that the first driving force for any urban agglomeration is science and technology innovation, and the foundation of science and technology innovation is the ecosystem. The meso-scale of the innovation ecosystem in the city is the enterprise cluster. Enterprise cluster refers to a special plate where enterprises interact with each other in geographical space as the main body.

Qiu Baoxing said that compared with industrial clusters, enterprise clusters can better reflect integration and symbiosis, which is conducive to the growth of science and technology companies. So what can the government do for “enterprise clusters”? The key point is to make up for shortcomings and build on strengths. Including implanting “technology sources” for them, setting up science and technology innovation funds, assisting in the recruitment of “science and technology special commissioners”, introducing incubators and accelerators, providing talent apartments, and improving quality assurance mechanisms, etc. Because the most important function of urban government management is to provide sufficient and high-quality “public goods” to improve the efficiency of scientific and technological innovation and the living environment of the city. Therefore, in order to achieve high-quality development, major cities in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao must continue to improve their business environment and create a regional and even world-class living (education, medical) environment.

Liu Bozheng, a member of the party group of the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, a first-level inspector, and deputy director of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Coordination Office, said that both Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao shoulder important historical responsibilities in the coordinated regional development. have special responsibilities. The development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao region should not only benefit the people’s better life, but also contribute special positive factors to the country’s development.

Liu Bozheng also believes that Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao are two regions with complementary advantages, and the prospects for cooperation are very broad. These two regions are the most dynamic regions in my country’s economic development, and they are also regions with relatively strong innovation capabilities and a relatively high degree of openness. They can jointly achieve high-quality development through mutual learning, mutual learning, and mutual sharing.

In the subsequent roundtable forum, scholars from Renmin University of China and Capital University of Economics and Business had a heated discussion on the “Journey of Industrial Integration of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao”. Experts suggested that the two major urban agglomerations of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao should establish a five-chain integration cycle system of industrial chain, supply chain, innovation chain, capital chain, and talent chain to form a close systematic relationship.Read more>>>

A basketball game, many media scrambled to report. During the finals, the maximum number of people watching the game exceeded 30,000, and the online live broadcast attracted tens of millions of people to watch online. This is not the CBA finals, and there are no top stars. This is the first “Beautiful Village” basketball league in Guizhou Province. The event has a more down-to-earth name-“Village BA”.

“Village BA” has become a shining business card of the local area.Photo/Xinhua News Agency

According to the data provided by Taijiang County, the 3-day and 2-night village BA finals received a total of 181,900 tourists, achieving a comprehensive tourism income of 55.16 million yuan, and tourism bookings in Southeast Guizhou increased by 140% year-on-year.

On March 25, the night of the finals, Wu Xiaodong, deputy director of the Taijiang County Culture, Sports, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau, appeared at the finals in Miao costumes, “After the competition, I also hope that everyone will play in Taijiang for a few more days. We have many The scenic spot is worth everyone’s visit.” He paused, and shouted: “In the wind and rain, I will wait for you in Taijiang.”

The game started at 7:30 p.m., and before 1 p.m., the auditorium was already full, and those who arrived late could only stand around the court. Not only the seats, Shi Jian even asked three hotels, and the rooms were all full. In the fourth hotel, a local master saw that it was not easy for young people from outside, so he gave up the room to Shi Jian, so that he could sleep at night.

Shi Jian recalled that before the game started, the scene became very hot. I don’t know who started it, opened a bottle of Erguotou, stood up and took a sip, and passed the wine to the next person. The person who took the wine didn’t hesitate at all, just raised his neck and drank it. The sound of “woo-woo–” sounded at the scene, which is the cheering method of the Miao people in the bullring.

A girl lost her mobile phone, and the host yelled for her: “The girl is from another place, friends, help find the mobile phone.” After a while, a child found it. The host said in Guizhou dialect, “Little baby is very good, I will reward you with a pig’s foot.” Everyone couldn’t stop laughing as the child carried the pig’s foot.

Taipan Village Party Secretary Zhang Shoushuang said, “The village’s reception capacity is still not enough.” At present, there are 96 small shops and 12 hotels in the village, not counting snacks, but five or six restaurants. According to preliminary statistics, Taipan Village can only accommodate 500 to 600 people. In addition to the surrounding homestays, it can only accommodate 1000 to 2000 people, which is less than 10% of the audience.

During more of the year, Taipan Village is deserted. According to government data, the GDP of the Taijiang area in 2021 will be 4.079 billion yuan, ranking 87th in Guizhou Province; the per capita disposable income of rural residents is 11,159 yuan, a long-term low than the average level in Guizhou Province. Chen Zhen, secretary of the county party committee, said in a public speech, “We in Taijiang are really ‘poor’, and our people are really ‘suffering’.”

Taijiang County is not big, and if there is no traffic jam, you can drive from north to south and from east to west within 10 minutes. There is no meter in the taxi, and it only costs three yuan to go anywhere in the urban area.

Although “Welcome to the No. 1 Miao County in the World” is printed on the taxi door, a driver who has been driving for 10 years has only carried a group of foreign tourists so far.

On April 3, the doors of many shops in Sister Street were closed tightly, and the iron locks were covered with dust. It is adjacent to the government compound, and the Taijiang County Bureau of Culture, Sports, Radio, Television and Tourism is also located here. The 510-meter-long Sister Street was once the Taijiang The only commercial pedestrian street in the county that integrates folk culture, leisure and entertainment.

Wu Xiaodong, deputy director of Taijiang County Culture, Sports, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau, said that a lot of work has been done locally, but sometimes the results are not satisfactory. In the early years, investment was attracted to develop tourism and homestay projects, but due to various reasons, “no one came and it couldn’t operate”, and it has become an idle and inefficient project.

On his desk, there are several 520-page “Village BA Out of the Circle”. After the village BA came out of the circle last year, the local took the lead in compiling all the village BA reports into a book. Wu Xiaodong said that this has boosted the confidence of the whole county, “at least something has succeeded.”

Wu Xiaodong said that the popularity of the village BA has given Taijiang County a starting point for rural revitalization, tourism and industrial development. This is a long and arduous process, but it has at least boosted the confidence of the entire county. “Taijiang can have such a bright spot. We will find a way to make other work continue to be popular with the influence of the village BA.”Read more>>>

During the epidemic prevention process that lasted for more than three years, it has become a habit of the public to consciously wear masks when going out. Not long ago, many places introduced measures such as not wearing masks on public transportation, which aroused widespread public concern. Some people are worried or puzzled about how the adjustment of wearing methods will affect epidemic prevention, and how to wear masks in different places.

Data map.Photo/Xinhua News Agency

On April 12, the “Guidelines for Wearing Masks for the Public to Prevent Novel Coronavirus Infection (April 2023 Edition)” was issued, corresponding to the situations or scenes in which masks are worn, recommended, and optional, as well as the choice of masks in different situations and related precautions. Items, etc. are specified.

Before the epidemic prevention policy is greatly optimized and adjusted, wearing a mask is a relatively simple matter, just wear a mask as much as possible when going out. However, the current epidemic situation has improved significantly, and the new crown virus infection has resumed “Class B and B tubes”. If a simple and relatively single method of wearing a mask is adopted, it will be difficult to adapt to different situations and scenarios.

Overall, the “Guidelines” are highly scientific and practical, but the implementation of this guideline to allow masks to play a greater role in promoting health is inseparable from the public’s thorough understanding and close cooperation with the content of the guidelines.

Only when the public fully grasps the different requirements for wearing a mask under the three different situations and scenarios distinguished in the “Guidelines” that they should wear a mask, recommend wearing a mask, and not wear a mask, and fully understand their own conditions, can they be in specific situations. Make the right choice among scenarios.

Precise epidemic prevention is reflected in the wearing of masks, which means adapting measures to local conditions and adopting differentiated wearing methods. Only in this way can scientific epidemic prevention be implemented in the details of wearing masks.Read more>>>

Recently, an artificial intelligence (AI) boom has swept the world. Artificial intelligence can chat, solve problems, write poems, draw pictures, etc., and has shown the ability to match or even surpass human beings in some fields.

Just as people were curiously exploring the extraordinary capabilities of artificial intelligence, many industry experts and entrepreneurs made a voice that seemed to go against the trend.

Stuart Russell.Photo courtesy of interviewees, photo by Peg Skorpinski

On March 22, Turing Award winner Joshua Bengio, UC Berkeley computer science professor Stuart Russell, entrepreneur Elon Musk and others jointly published an open letter calling for a moratorium on giant artificial intelligence experiments.

Stuart Russell told reporters: “Our idea is to use this time to develop and implement safety standards for artificial intelligence.” He believes that artificial intelligence out of control may have serious consequences at the level of “end of civilization”; Powerful artificial intelligence.

According to Stuart Russell, at present, artificial intelligence has shown certain risks. For example, artificial intelligence can generate persuasive and targeted disinformation. In one test, the AI ​​lied to human workers, saying, “No, I’m not a robot, I’m a visually impaired person, and it’s hard for me to see these images.” , with the development of artificial intelligence, without corresponding planning and management, human beings may lose control of artificial intelligence, resulting in serious consequences at the level of “end of civilization”.

Stuart Russell said that this is about the risks that artificial intelligence may pose to human society. When talking about these risks, we need to distinguish between the risks of existing artificial intelligence and the risks of future artificial intelligence. Currently, GPT-4, for example, has limited ability to make long-term plans, which may mean it does not pose an immediate threat to humans yet.

However, AI is likely to be upgraded in these areas in the future. But we can’t just wait for such an AI to come along, see what it might do, and then deal with it. Because once we lose control of artificial intelligence, the consequences will be very serious, and may even bring the end of human civilization as we currently know it.

It is therefore imperative that we act urgently to ensure that methods are developed to control AI and ensure its safety before the next generation of AI technology emerges.

There are plausible analogies between nuclear energy and powerful artificial intelligence systems. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was created to ensure that nuclear energy can be used safely. A severe nuclear accident, such as Chernobyl, could affect millions of people. The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki demonstrated the destructiveness of nuclear weapons.

AI, though, could have a slower, more subtle impact on a large scale. For example, billions of people are gradually influenced by the artificial intelligence algorithms of social media platforms, which try to maximize clicks and engagement. Thus, as with nuclear energy and artificial intelligence, countries have clear incentives to cooperate to regulate the technology for the benefit of humanity.Read more>>>

