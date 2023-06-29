Wonderful performances at Tianjin Grand Theater in July- Local Information- Market Information Network

Wonderful performances at Tianjin Grand Theater in July

In the upcoming fiery July, Tianjin Grand Theater will not only stage more than 20 performances, but also open the “Open the Door of Art” summer art festival and the 2023 Poly (Tianjin) Orchestra Art Festival, with children’s dramas, concerts, dance dramas and other high-quality performances in various categories to meet the multiple needs of audiences in Jinmen.

On July 2, conductor Yu Long will lead the China Philharmonic Orchestra to the Tianjin Grand Theater to conclude the first Tianjin Music Festival. In the first half of the concert, Yu Long will join hands with cellist Wang Jian to present Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B Minor; The proud repertoire – Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5 in E Minor”, drew a successful conclusion to this Tianjin Music Festival.

The famous dancer Wang Yabin, who has appeared on the CCTV Spring Festival Gala five times and is known as “one of the most important dancers in Asia”, will be on the stage of the Opera Hall of the Tianjin Grand Theater on July 1 and July 14-15. Audiences in Jinmen brought two dance dramas “Growth” and “Journey to the West”. “Growth” was created by the famous Belgian choreographer Sidi Rabbi Cherkoveri commissioned by Yabin Dance Film Studio. The creativity of the performance comes from returning to the most primitive body perception and integrating Eastern and Western cultures in a special way , so as to explore the sympathetic theme of human body and soul, and explain “everything grows and lives forever” through rich body language. “Journey to the West” is adapted from the traditional Chinese mythology “Journey to the West”. The work is created with the fusion of international and modern dance language and contemporary artistic techniques. From July 8th to 9th, the stage play “The Thief Wants You”, which was staged from July 8th to 9th, was adapted from the drama “Oscar” Oliver Award for Best Drama “The Bank Robbery”. It is reported that this work has been popular since 2019 So far, it has received numerous praises.

This year’s “Opening the Door to Art” summer art festival at the Tianjin Grand Theater will also come as scheduled in July. In the opening performance on July 7, Sun Jingkai, permanent conductor of Tianjin Song and Dance Theater, will lead Poly Tiange Symphony Orchestra to present a symphony concert featuring famous Chinese and foreign songs. On July 8, “Summer Fairy Tale – Shengyuan Teachers and Students Piano Concert” will play the “Nutcracker” suite, “Four Seasons” selections and other pieces. “True Love Eternal – Sea Harp Duo Classic Stage Art Concert” will be staged on July 28, leading the audience into the rare and beautiful art world of harp duo. On July 30, the “Glory and Dream” Wenhua Modern Orchestra concert brought by Yantai Wenhua Modern Orchestra will bring many childlike musical works.

In addition, there will be many children’s dramas in July. The children’s drama “Hello Kitty Super Adventure Journey to the West” staged on July 16 will bring a “Journey to the West” between Hello Kitty and friends to the small audience. Fantastic Voyage. The large-scale magical children’s drama “Magic Bubble Journey of Bubble Kingdom” will be staged on July 23, trying to take children into a magical visual journey of magical people with love, dreams and ideals. From July 21st to 22nd, Tianjin Song and Dance Theater Ballet will present the famous ballet “Don Quixote”. The dance drama is humorous and full of Spanish style. It gathers various wonderful and difficult dances to show the enthusiasm of the Spanish people. and unrestrained.

As a special unit of this year’s “Opening the Door of Art”, the 2nd Tianjin Philharmonic Music Festival will be held at the Tianjin Grand Theater from July 17 to 22. Not only do hundreds of famous teachers at home and abroad bring high-quality course activities to students, but in addition to teaching, the team of famous teachers will also show the collision and integration of music languages ​​on the stage, showing the infinite vitality of classical music in the present. In order to popularize the charm of orchestral music, Tianjin Grand Theater will also open a series of orchestral art festival concerts to all art lovers. The concerts will cover classical masterpieces and modern music, and will show the beauty of orchestral music more purely, arousing the audience in Tianjin to appreciate The love and dream of music. (Reporter Korea)

