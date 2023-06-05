It’s hard to get going and to stand still

Dhe electric mobility is difficult to get off the ground, that’s something we’ve had to learn over the past few years. But in certain cities, the residents, more precisely the residents, are beginning to realize that electric vehicles are also difficult to stop. At least if they are to stand permanently. Because while politicians are pushing the market with subsidies worth billions and strict CO2 limits, they are slowing down the supposed turnaround with remarkable regulations.

At least that’s how it is with the pioneers in Offenbach, Hesse, for example, who apply for a resident’s parking permit for one of the ubiquitous SUVs and are increasingly rejected. If such an SUV drives with electricity, it just goes beyond the limits of what is allowed for curb parking. According to the road traffic regulations, 2.8 tons may not be exceeded as the permissible total weight, which is read a little more closely by Frankfurt’s neighbors than elsewhere. While in the old world only heavyweights like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class or the BMW X7 were affected, battery cars tend to be obese and are therefore literally difficult to park. Although you can of course make it easy for yourself with a heavy car. As long as you just dutifully feed the parking meter, the pounds for the sidewalk aren’t a problem. At least it is not yet known that traffic wardens in Offenbach and elsewhere look at the scales in addition to the clock.

However, if you want to park your car permanently as a resident, the authorities send you to Weight Watchers. And they show that there are no monsters in Offenbach, even generous within limits. In the present case, there is an exemption for three months. And then? Bad luck. Side note of administrative efficiency: The residents’ parking permit is issued by the public order office, the goodwill granted by the citizens’ office. Why the citizen has to pay twice. There is no doubt that the authorities have good intentions when they want to protect the sidewalks from damage. If you secure parking space for private individuals and tend to sort out commercial vehicles as a precaution. But just because an electric car is charged regularly, like a van, does not mean it is a commercial vehicle. At some point the official mold will certainly have gotten used to the battery car. As long as the following applies: all beginnings are difficult.