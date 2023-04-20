Home » The 2023 TIPA Photographic Equipment Awards Winners Announced! The award is closer to the current market situation | DIGIPHOTO
It’s time to announce the results of the annual TIPA (Technical Image Press Association) awards, and judging from the list of this year (2023), almost every company has an award, but this year’s awards seem to be somewhat different from last year’s. Different, as for which products have won the award? Let’s take a look together!

Camera

  • Best APS-C Entry Camera: Canon EOS R50
  • Best APS-C Pro-Grade Camera: FUJIFILM X-T5
  • Best APS-C Professional Camera: FUJIFILM X-H2S
  • Best APS-C Vlogger Camera: Nikon Z30
  • Best full-frame camera: Canon EOS R8
  • Best Full-Frame Pro-Grade Camera: Panasonic LUMIX S5 II
  • Best Full-Frame Professional Camera: Sony α7R V
  • Best Camera for Content Creators: Sony ZV-E1
  • Best Professional Camera: Canon XA70 / XA75

Lens

  • Best Wide-Angle Prime Lens: SIGMA 24mm F1.4 DG DN | Art
  • Best Standard Prime Lens: Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM
  • Best Telephoto Prime Lens: Canon RF 135mm F1.8 L IS USM
  • Best Super Telephoto Prime Lens: NIKKOR Z 600mm F4 TC VR S
  • Best Portrait Lens: NIKKOR Z 85mm F1.2 S
  • Best Macro Lens: AstrHori 28mm F13 2X Macro Probe
  • Best wide-angle zoom lens: SIGMA 16-28mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary
  • Best Standard Zoom Lens: Sony 20-70mm F4 G
  • Best telephoto zoom lens: TAMRON 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD
  • Best Super Telephoto Zoom Lens: SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports
  • Best Lens for Content Creators: TAMRON 20-40mm F2.8 Di III VXD

The 2023 TIPA Photographic Equipment Awards Winners Announced!The award is closer to the current market situation

Accessories

  • Best drone: DJI Mini 3 Pro
  • Best Storage Media: Lexar Professional CFExpress Type B Diamond Series
  • Best photo monitor: ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K
  • Best Video Monitor: Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved
  • Best Video Accessory: Zhiyun Weebill 3 Gimbal
  • Best Portable Professional-Grade Flash: Elinchrom FIVE
  • Best Professional-Grade LED Light: Godox KNOWLED Bi-color LED Light MG1200Bi
  • Best Photo Paper: Hahnemühle Photo Rag® 188 LayFlat
  • Best Photo Card: Hahnemühle Fine Art Photo Cards
  • Best smartphone for photography: HUAWEI P60 Pro
The 2023 TIPA Photographic Equipment Awards Winners Announced!The award is closer to the current market situation

More TIPA 2023 winners list can be viewed on the official website.

