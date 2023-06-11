Home » Open government district in Dresden: DFB Cup, dog relay, shooting range
News

Open government district in Dresden: DFB Cup, dog relay, shooting range

by admin
Open government district in Dresden: DFB Cup, dog relay, shooting range

When the ministries and the state chancellery open their doors on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the “Open Government District” campaign day, a varied program awaits those interested. In addition to Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer, many other politicians from Saxon state politics will be available for personal talks – for example Minister of Culture Barbara Klepsch, Minister of Education Christian Piwarz or Minister of Justice Katja Meier.

The dog and horse squadrons of the police will also present themselves. If you don’t just want to listen and watch, you can get active yourself: in addition to a bouncy castle, a luge launch facility and a biathlon laser shooting range will be set up.

Football fans can admire the DFB Cup in the State Chancellery, which the RB Leipzig team won just a few days ago. In the citizens’ office you can see gifts that the Saxon heads of government have received and crash courses in German sign language are offered.

In several events related to the “Open Government District”, computer experts will also show tricks and tricks to protect information and data on computers, smartphones and other devices connected to the Internet from unauthorized access and to make it difficult for cybercriminals.

See also  Morning Post: Australia’s Ministry of Defence eliminates 47 European Meisterstuck helicopters and buys American Black Hawk and Sea Hawk-ABC News

You may also like

Again protests against planned judicial reform

Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo...

Downpour in Santa Marta damages beach plan to...

Public broadcasting – Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU)...

Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a...

“There’s a bang here”: After the asylum deal,...

Is the kingdom of the sabatinas back?

“There are things that cannot be said if...

Flame inferno – fire in Villach: hall destroyed,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy