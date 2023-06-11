Open government district in Dresden: DFB Cup, dog relay, shooting range

When the ministries and the state chancellery open their doors on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the “Open Government District” campaign day, a varied program awaits those interested. In addition to Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer, many other politicians from Saxon state politics will be available for personal talks – for example Minister of Culture Barbara Klepsch, Minister of Education Christian Piwarz or Minister of Justice Katja Meier.

The dog and horse squadrons of the police will also present themselves. If you don’t just want to listen and watch, you can get active yourself: in addition to a bouncy castle, a luge launch facility and a biathlon laser shooting range will be set up.