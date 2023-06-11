BVB confirms: Bellingham before moving to Real Madrid

Status: 07.06.2023 23:17

Jude Bellingham’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid is nearing completion. BVB confirmed this on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the player is about to move to the top Spanish club. “The parties have agreed on the basics of this today. The contractual details still have to be coordinated and documented,” said the ad hoc announcement from the listed Bundesliga club. The English international’s contract with BVB ran until 2025.

103 million euros transfer fee plus bonuses agreed

BVB will therefore receive a fixed transfer fee of 103 million euros. In addition, the payment of “variable transfer compensation up to a maximum total amount of around 30 percent of the amount of the fixed transfer compensation” was agreed, which is dependent on the achievement of certain sporting successes in the next six seasons by Real. Overall, Dortmund’s income could amount to 137 million euros.

Sixth departure at BVB

The 19-year-old Englishman switched from Birmingham City to BVB in the summer of 2020 for 25 million euros and within a few months became a regular player and crowd favourite. The midfielder scored 24 goals and provided 25 assists in 132 competitive games.

Bellingham is BVB’s sixth departure after Raphael Guerreiro, Mahmoud Dahoud, Luca Unbehaun, Felix Passlack and Anthony Modeste.