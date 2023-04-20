Good sleep hygiene starts in the bedroom

Good sleep is essential for physical and mental health. This is why it is important to adopt habits that help good sleep hygiene. How to adapt the bedroom in this sense?

Last update: April 19, 2023

There are a variety of habits that can contribute to good sleep hygiene; between these, bedroom adaptation becomes essential. Although many neglect this aspect, order, a comfortable bed and even lighting contribute to a good rest.

But why is it so important to sleep well? Well, even if many ignore it, sleep plays an important role in maintaining well-being. Not only does it allow you to recharge the body with energy, but it also intervenes in cognitive, emotional and physical functions.

For this it is important to have an adequate space to rest, with an environment that favors the transition from wakefulness to sleep. Here are some tips.

How to adapt the bedroom to contribute to good sleep hygiene?

Insomnia and difficulty staying asleep can be caused by many factors. Worry, anxiety, use of mobile devices, consumption of energy drinks and too long naps can reduce the quality of sleep.

Likewise, going to sleep in a messy and uncomfortable bedroom is harmful. If your body and mind can’t relax in this space, it will be difficult to fall asleep for the recommended amount of time (between 7 and 8 hours a night). What to do about it?

Organize your bedroom for good sleep hygiene

The starting point for promoting good sleep hygiene in the bedroom is to keep things tidy. Creating a clean, minimalist and pleasant environment promotes the feeling of pleasure, relaxation and visual rest.

How to do?

If you have limited space, choose functional beds or folding sofa . Their main feature is that they have an internal space in which various objects can be stored so that they are not thrown elsewhere.

Their main feature is that they have an internal space in which various objects can be stored so that they are not thrown elsewhere. Avoid choosing furniture that takes up a lot of space. It would be advisable to opt for pieces of furniture that leave enough space to move around comfortably.

It would be advisable to opt for pieces of furniture that leave enough space to move around comfortably. Avoid blocking the passages with clothes, shoes or other objects. Remember that you can store them in the space under the bed or even in shelves, wardrobes or baskets.

Remember that you can store them in the space under the bed or even in shelves, wardrobes or baskets. Make sure you do a daily cleaning. Dust and dirt accumulated in the bedroom not only prevents good sleep hygiene but can also lead to allergies or health problems.

Ensure a comfortable bed

When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, comfort is essential. For this reason, if the bed does not offer enough comfort, it is better to try to fix it. Both the mattress and the pillows should create a feeling of relaxation when you lie down. Right now there is a wide variety of designs, materials and technologies that address the needs of every person.

Choosing the right lighting

A detail that many ignore, but which is quite important, has to do with the lighting in the room. The ideal thing to facilitate sleep is that there are not too many external light sources. If the bedroom has windows, it’s best to fit curtains or blinds to block out any outside lighting that may want to filter through at night.

Not, to give a feeling of warmth and harmony to the room, there are different types of lights. For example, an ambient light allows for soft lighting, nothing annoying. The ceiling lights illuminate a little more, but you can opt for low intensity bulbs. Other options are lamps (for specific lighting) or small bulbs.

Put away your electronic devices

It has been proven that the use of technological devices (mobile phones, computers, televisions, etc.) before going to sleep affects problems such as insomnia. Although the mechanisms are not fully understood, some hypotheses suggest that using them in bed alters the production of melatonin, a sleep hormone, or creates electromagnetic fields that affect rest.

So if your goal is to sleep better, it is best to avoid using these items at least 30 minutes before going to bed. As much as possible, they should be left out of the bedroom.

Final recommendations to promote sleep hygiene from the bedroom

In addition to taking care of the order, comfort and lighting of the bedroom, it is advisable to consider other environmental aspects, such as the elimination of sources of annoying noise, the daily ventilation of the rooms and the regulation of the temperature. All this together will help create the right environment for a good rest. Keep that in mind!

It may interest you …