It’s not CG? !What you don’t know about the behind-the-scenes story of Windows 10 desktop logo

The iconic Windows 10 wallpaper that many of us are familiar with is not actually made using CG. In fact, it was designed and built by a professional photography team led by American director and photographer, GMUNK.

The release of Windows 10 in 2015 brought about a new desktop logo, and in order to capture this transformation, Windows collaborated with GMUNK and his team to create the new Windows 10 wallpaper. The team built the actual Windows logo and used different camera angles and lighting to make the photos look lifelike. Thousands of pictures were taken at once, and about 3,000 photos in total were taken during the shooting.

These photos were then put into Photoshop and combined with different exposures at a high resolution to create a series of stunning ambient lighting effects. After many photos were combined, the iconic Microsoft blue was chosen as the Windows 10 wallpaper, becoming the familiar Microsoft image that many of us have seen.

For those interested in learning more about the behind-the-scenes story of the Windows 10 wallpaper, GMUNK has uploaded the process and method of making the wallpaper on his webpage. The details of the creation of this stunning image are truly fascinating and can be found on GMUNK’s official website. This sheds light on the mystery of the beautiful and seemingly unreal default wallpaper that we have seen on our computers.

