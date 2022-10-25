Home Technology It’s on fire!! The GIGABYTE RTX 4090 video card of foreign netizens burst into flames when playing games, and the power supply interface burned out
According to a report by foreign media wccftech, recently a player @reggie_gakil is using RTX 4090 to play “Red Dead Redemption” 2“, the power interface of the graphics card suddenly caught fire, and the power supply connector was directly burned.

It is reported that the graphics card used by this netizen is GIGABYTE RTX 4090 Gaming OC, and it has only been more than a week since the graphics card was obtained. It can be seen from the picture that the 12-pin power supply of the power interface of the graphics card has been burnt to melt, and only the upper 4-pin pin is relatively intact. The player said that there is a quality problem with his switching cable, and he is seeking a replacement from the manufacturer.

It can be seen from the picture that the user is using an adapter cable with the NVIDIA logo, but the graphics card is still burned. Although the real cause of the fire has not yet been determined, due to the thick 16-pin adapter cable of the RTX 4090 graphics card, it is difficult to route the cable in a small chassis, and the user has to bend the cable to complete the connection, which may be the cause of the fire. a possibility. In addition, it is said that in the discussion thread about the burning of the display card, another netizen also reported that the power supply of his RTX 4090 graphics card was burned out.

