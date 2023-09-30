Home » ITW 2023, Hiroshi Ishiguro (Atr): “Thanks to avatars we will have a new, more inclusive society”
Technology

ITW 2023, Hiroshi Ishiguro (Atr): “Thanks to avatars we will have a new, more inclusive society”

by admin
ITW 2023, Hiroshi Ishiguro (Atr): “Thanks to avatars we will have a new, more inclusive society”

“With avatars we could develop alter egos to relate to others. They will give us the opportunity to talk to other people, guaranteeing greater inclusiveness and protection of diversity as they will free human beings from the constraints of their physical body. Think about those who may have an impairment physical or elderly people”. Hiroshi Ishiguro, professor at the Department of Systems for Innovation at Osaka University and head of the Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute (ATR) talks about his vision of the society of the future and the relationship that will develop between humans, robots and avatars. Ishiguro spoke from the stage of Italian Tech Week 2023, which took place at the Ogr in Turin.

By Daniele Alberti, Giulia Destefanis, Andrea Lattanzi

See also  Xbox Boss Says The Elder Scrolls VI Is 'Probably Another Five Years' Won't Come Out

You may also like

iOS17’s New AirDrop Feature: How to Avoid Unintended...

Tried the Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4 –...

The iPhone 14 Pro Max: The Best Value...

Area 51 and UFOs: what we have discovered...

The Battle Between Humans and AI: A Review...

Zone 2 training with the Apple Watch and...

Streamline Your Workflow: The Best Clipboard Managers for...

Italian Tech Week 2023, 13,500 participants for the...

The Callisto Protocol: A Terrifying Journey in a...

Dr. Watch Stone in the stream – German...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy