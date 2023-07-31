Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile at risk: IT security warning about a new bug

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security advisory for Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile on 07/31/2023. The Linux and Windows operating systems and the product Ivanti Endpoint Manager are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ivanti Security Advisory (Status: 07/30/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,7

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,2

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.7.

Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile Bug: Vulnerability allows manipulation of files

Ivanti Endpoint Manager is endpoint management software for central administration of user profiles and devices.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile to manipulate files.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-35081 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, Windows

Products

Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile <= 11.10 (cpe:/a:ivanti:endpoint_manager)

Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile <= 11.8 (cpe:/a:ivanti:endpoint_manager)

Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile <= 11.9 (cpe:/a:ivanti:endpoint_manager)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ivanti Security Advisory vom 2023-07-30 (31.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Report of Exploit (31.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/31/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

