Japanese Studio THA LTD Announces VR Puzzle Game ‘HUMANITY’ for PS5, PS4, and Steam Platforms

Japanese Studio THA LTD and Enhance Announce VR Puzzle Game “HUMANITY” for PS5, PS4, and Steam

The highly anticipated VR puzzle game “HUMANITY” was recently announced by Japanese studio THA LTD and published by Enhance. The game will be available for the PS5, PS4, and Steam platforms. “HUMANITY” is an action puzzle game co-developed by Tetris Effect producer Tetsumi Mizuguchi, known for his innovative and captivating game designs.

In “HUMANITY,” players will take on the role of a ghost Shiba Inu and lead humans who have lost their will and purpose to the “Pillar of Light.” The game combines puzzle solving with action elements, immersing players in a world where they must guide the unconscious crowd across over 90 levels filled with various obstacles, organs, and enemies. Players will need to use barking and commands to navigate the crowd, allowing them to jump, float, climb, and more.

Initially unveiled in 2019, “HUMANITY” gained attention for its unique concept and captivating gameplay. The game received a rating of 85 points on review sites such as Metacritic and Open Critic, further solidifying its appeal. With support for standard monitors and VR modes, the game offers a versatile and immersive experience for players.

In addition to its compelling gameplay, “HUMANITY” also offers a VR mode where players can freely observe the crowd from different angles. The latest version of the game also introduces a “mechanical” function, allowing players to create their own levels and share customized challenges with others.

To showcase the excitement surrounding “HUMANITY,” a video featuring a portable aerial camera called HOVERAir X1 was released. The camera boasts five modes that allow users to capture movies with a sense of movement, further enhancing the immersive experience of the game.

Fans of puzzle games and VR enthusiasts can look forward to diving into the world of “HUMANITY” when it launches on the PS5, PS4, and Steam platforms. The game offers a unique and captivating experience that combines innovative puzzle-solving mechanics with thrilling action sequences. Stay tuned for more updates and be prepared to guide the lost souls to the “Pillar of Light.”

