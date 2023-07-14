Japan’s Shueisha Games Presents New Game Project ‘AMU’ and ‘Project Survival’ – Details and Release Updates

Title: SHUEISHA GAMES Announces New Game Projects “AMU” and “Project Survival”

Tokyo, Japan – SHUEISHA GAMES, the game publishing brand of General Press Shueisha, unveiled its latest game projects at the BitSummit Let’s Go!! Japanese independent game show on September 14th. This exciting announcement includes the release of “AMU,” a global game developer support initiative, as well as the debut of “Project Survival,” a survival RPG developed by Malaysia’s very own Magnus Games Studio.

The highly-anticipated “AMU” project aims to provide assistance and sponsorship to game developers worldwide. “Project Survival” is set to be the first game sponsored by this initiative. Magnus Games Studio showcased a real machine video during the event, giving viewers a glimpse into the game’s bright visuals, innovative building methods, and captivating system interfaces. The game embodies elements reminiscent of “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” and “Genshin Impact,” with two-dimensional character designs resembling the former and fantastical creatures resembling a blend of “Dragon Quest” and “Monster Hunter.” The video ends with a delightful barbecue tribute, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the game’s release.

“Project Survival” will feature an open-world survival crafting gameplay experience, allowing players to collect food and resources, create weapons and equipment, build bases, and tame monsters. The game will also support multiplayer functionality, enabling up to 25 players to play together simultaneously. Players will find themselves trapped in an unknown and dangerous universe, filled with extraordinary life forms and mysterious ruins. The game’s stunning environments, ranging from dense forests to towering mountains and cold peaks, promise an immersive exploration adventure.

The planet’s inhabitants consist of colossal beasts and cunning predators, providing players with exciting and challenging battles. Additionally, players can forge deep connections with local biomes, transforming them into loyal companions, each with unique traits, abilities, and behaviors to assist in their survival journey.

While “Project Survival” encourages cooperative play and base construction with other players, lone survivors also have the option to venture solo, crafting powerful weapons, durable armor, and essential survival tools. Engaging in strategic skirmishes with other players, they can fight for valuable resources scattered across the map.

“Travel a vast, dangerous, and fascinating world and shape your own destiny. Will you rise from the ashes of the old world and thrive in this new one, or will you succumb to the dangers that lie ahead?” The narrative of “Project Survival” promises an enthralling and immersive gameplay experience for players.

Fans can anticipate the release of “Project Survival” on PC via Steam, as well as other platforms. The official launch date is yet to be announced.

As SHUEISHA GAMES continues to support game developers and deliver innovative gaming experiences, players worldwide eagerly await the release of “AMU” and “Project Survival,” both of which promise to push the boundaries of the gaming industry with their captivating gameplay and stunning visuals.

(Map: Shueisha Games)

