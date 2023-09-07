JBL Classics Expands Retro Design Inspiration to New Series of Wireless Speakers

write a title for this article

«Switzerland will deprive Russia of a drug for the treatment of many pediatric cancers». Thus a piece of news is distorted in numerous posts on Facebook that are increasingly viral in these hours which take up a message that appeared on the Telegram Donbass Italia group, known for spreading pro-Russian content. It all starts with real news – the exit of the drug from the Russian market – shifting responsibility to Switzerland, suggesting that the Swiss country is intentionally hitting Russian civilians with cancer. In reality, this is not the case: Switzerland has not withdrawn an anticancer drug from the Russian market, the drug has been withdrawn from Russia, as it remained unsold in competition with various alternative equivalent drugs.

For those in a hurry:

Analyses

«And then the bad guys would be the Russians… Source: Telegram Donbass Italia channel. Switzerland will deprive Russia of a drug for the treatment of many childhood cancers. Roche has withdrawn the registration certificate of MabThera. The drug is used for the treatment of: 1) Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma 2) Chronic lymphocytic leukemia 3) Rheumatoid arthritis 4) Granulomatosis. In any case, Russian pediatrics has equivalent drugs The great democracy and the great, great human rights of the West».

An anticancer drug has been withdrawn from the Russian market because there are several equivalent alternatives which left it unsold. According to the pro-Russian narrative, it would have been Switzerland that decided to withdraw the drug to put Russian civilians suffering from cancer in difficulty. In fact, Switzerland has not withdrawn an anticancer drug from the Russian market and the Russian Ministry of Health has decided to withdraw the drug.

This is what you read in the description in one of the posts on Facebook (here and here other examples). Below we see a screenshot.

The drug “withdrawn” in Russia

Russia or Switzerland: whose decision was it really? Second Swissinfo, which contacted the pharmaceutical group Roche directly, the stop was imposed by the Russian Ministry of Health. The same thing reports the Russian state press agency Tass, quoting Deputy Health Minister Sergey Glagolev. According to Lenta.ru, the choice should be attributed to Roche as claimed by the numerous posts on Facebook that distort the narration of the event. To cut the bull’s head off, it is enough to consult the official statement of the Russian administration to refute this narrative. The document reads:

«The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, in accordance with the letter “a” of paragraph 160 of chapter X of the Decision of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission of November 3, 2016 N 78 “On the rules for registration and examination of medicinal products for medical use”, decided to revoke (cancel) the registration certificate of the medicinal product and exclude the medicinal product from the unified register (registration certificate LP-N. (000358)-(RG-RU) dated September 13, 2021, issued by F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Switzerland)’.

The drug remained unsold

There is no doubt, therefore, that the drug was withdrawn from Russia, following a decision by the Ministry of Health. It should be clarified, however, that only one of the versions of the drug is excluded from the market, Mabthera (active ingredient: rituximab) in a 1,600 mg subcutaneous solution, normally intended for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The 1,400 mg solution and the concentrated version to be diluted and administered by subcutaneous injection in two doses remain on the market, reports Tass. Finally, other drugs on the market, produced both in Russia and in India, are based on the same active principle. Mabthera’s share of the total number of rituximab-containing drugs sold ranged between 0 and 0.5%. Therefore, the withdrawal is expected to have no effect on the health of Russians.

Conclusions

An anticancer drug has been withdrawn from the Russian market because there are several equivalent alternatives which left it unsold. According to the pro-Russian narrative, it would have been Switzerland that decided to withdraw the drug to put Russian civilians suffering from cancer in difficulty. In reality, the Russian Ministry of Health has decided to withdraw the drug.

