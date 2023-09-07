JBL Classics Expands Retro Design Inspiration to New Series of Wireless Speakers

JBL to Launch Retro-Inspired Authentics Series of Wireless Speakers
JBL, the renowned audio equipment manufacturer, is set to extend its popular JBL Classics series with the launch of the Authentics series of wireless speakers in mid-September. This new line of speakers aims to capture the essence of retro design while still offering cutting-edge technology.
The Authentics series includes three models: the Authentics 500, Authentics 300, and Authentics 200. All three speakers feature high-grade aluminum frames, synthetic leather-wrapped enclosures, and redesigned Quadrex grilles, giving them a distinctly retro look. Additionally, they all come equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality, offering seamless connectivity to various devices.
One of the standout features of the Authentics series is the inclusion of network streaming functions such as AirPlay, Spotify Connect, and Chromecast. This allows users to effortlessly stream their favorite music from their preferred platforms. Moreover, the JBL One App enables users to control equalization settings and automatically adjust the sound based on the listening environment.
Leading the pack is the Authentics 500, priced at £579.99 (approximately HK$5,740). This top-of-the-range speaker boasts three tweeters, three midrange units, and a 6.5-inch down-firing woofer. With a total output of 270W, the Authentics 500 supports simulated Dolby Atmos sound effects, providing an immersive audio experience.
The Authentics 300, priced at £379.99 (about HK$3,780), is the only speaker in the series with a built-in battery, making it portable and perfect for on-the-go use. It offers up to 8 hours of playback time, ensuring uninterrupted music enjoyment.
Lastly, the Authentics 200, priced at £299.99 (about HK$2,980), is the smallest speaker in the series. Despite its compact size, it still delivers impressive sound quality. It features three tweeters, a 5-inch full-range driver, and a 6-inch passive radiator, enhancing the bass to create a more immersive listening experience.
JBL continues to be a leader in the audio industry, and the forthcoming Authentics series is set to solidify their reputation as pioneers in both design and functionality. With their retro-inspired look and advanced technological features, these wireless speakers are poised to become a must-have for audio enthusiasts and design aficionados alike.
The Authentics series will be available for purchase from mid-September, and JBL fans and consumers alike are eagerly awaiting the launch of these remarkable speakers.