This is how artificial intelligence helps in content marketing

Almost everyone knows the saying “content is king”. He shows how important informative, helpful and creative content is in modern marketing. But anyone who has ever wanted to feed different channels with content knows how much work is behind it. Work that is often lost in the everyday business of medium-sized companies. But modern developments in technology in the form of artificial intelligence promise a remedy.

Jonah Runge, from web design agency Elephant Agency has examined AI in the context of content marketing. Here you can find out how you can use your remaining marketing budget and take your content to the next level with artificial intelligence. But let’s start at the beginning.

What is artificial intelligence?

Artificial intelligence describes software and computer systems that mimic human thinking. For this purpose, algorithms are trained with data sets and are then able to generate content independently. Data is therefore an important basis for the (further) development of artificial intelligence. The mathematics behind it is complex, but the application of artificial intelligence is all the easier. This is shown, for example, by the highly publicized AI tool ChatGPT. With a simple input, for example in the form of a question, the artificial intelligence develops an answer within a short time.

Possible uses of AI in B2B marketing

Artificial intelligence offers the possibility of efficiently creating personalized and data-driven campaigns. In the following three areas, AI can already be used successfully in content marketing.

Create texts quickly and efficiently – AI as content creator

Whether blog articles, social media posts or video planning, texts are required at almost every point in content marketing. Producing texts on this scale takes a lot of time. And this is exactly where artificial intelligence can help:

AI as a research tool: Artificial intelligence can help to structure content and thus prepare it for implementation in the form of a text.

AI as a copywriter: Artificial intelligence can generate complete texts and thus significantly accelerate the creation of blog posts, for example.

Generate creative approaches – AI as a source of ideas

Everyone who works in the creative field knows it. You’re sitting in front of a blank sheet of paper and you just can’t get a good idea. Here, too, AI can become a good advisor and provide content in the form of images and text to solve blockages and quickly provide inspiration.

Quick answers to questions – AI as a service employee

Artificial intelligence can also be used in direct exchange with customers and in the area of ​​customer service. For example, provide a chatbot on your website and let it communicate with your customers around the clock. Regardless of whether it is a question about a product or a support request, the chatbot can quickly remedy the situation in many situations without incurring additional costs, for example in the form of personnel costs.

Advantages of AI in B2B Marketing

The advantages of artificial intelligence in B2B marketing are extensive. We present some of the main advantages below.

reduce marketing costs

By outsourcing tedious tasks to artificial intelligence, costs in content marketing can be reduced. This gives the opportunity to concentrate on the essential tasks and to publish high-quality content for the target group. There is more marketing residual budget, which can then be used for other areas.

increase quality

The more perspectives are considered in the content creation, the higher the quality of the end result. Anyone who has creative approaches provided by artificial intelligence has the opportunity to increase the quality of the content.

Create more content

Without increasing resources, marketing teams can meet the extensive challenges of content marketing with artificial intelligence and provide more content for (potential) customers without burdening the marketing budget.

reduce skills shortages

The shortage of skilled workers is a key challenge, especially for medium-sized companies. In the future, companies will have to make do with fewer human resources and still have to fulfill a large number of tasks. With the support of artificial intelligence, companies have the opportunity to relieve their employees and provide tools that make their work easier. In addition, companies present themselves as employers who use new technologies to provide a modern work environment.

Conclusion – artificial intelligence in marketing for medium-sized companies

Artificial intelligence has arrived in the minds of the population. If one or the other still has a few reservations, some are already in the process of streamlining their processes and structures. Open yourself to artificial intelligence and benefit from the extensive advantages. By using technology, you have the opportunity to meet key challenges and meet the requirements of successful content marketing in medium-sized companies.