Save more than 200 euros with the Bosch smart heating package at an internet rate

Clever savings on internet and mobile phone tariffs as well as on heating and ventilation: You can do that at Verivox in September. When ordering selected broadband and mobile phone tariffs via Verivox, you will receive a voucher for the Bosch Smart Heating Package worth over 220 euros exclusively for a one-time additional payment of 9.95 euros. In addition, you benefit from a Verivox cashback with many tariffs. So you get double the benefits: many Internet tariffs are cheaper with Verivox than with the provider and you can also make your home fit for smart heating and ventilation.

Benefit twice in September: Selected tariffs with the Bosch Smart Heating Package and Verivox Cashback

The Bosch campaign from Verivox is valid until September 30, 2023 for selected Telekom and PYUR Internet tariffs. For some Vodafone cable Internet tariffs, the offer is limited up to and including September 18th. In addition, selected mobile phone tariffs from Telekom, Vodafone and otelo are taking part in the campaign throughout September.

The Bosch package can be interesting for you as a beginner in smart heating as well as for an expansion of your existing system. Because the Bosch devices are compatible with other home systems. You can control the Bosch system using an app on your smartphone. What exactly do you get now?

The package includes these three parts from Bosch:

Smart Home Controller (2. Generation)

Heizthermostat (2. Generation)

Door/window contact (2nd generation)

Only 9.95 euros additional payment for the Bosch Smart Heating package worth over 220 euros

When booking the Internet and mobile phone tariffs participating in the campaign, the Bosch package is preselected for you in our tariff calculator. In order to receive the Bosch Smart Heating package worth more than 220 euros (RRP), you only have to make a one-time additional payment of 9.95 euros. Shipping is included. You must first upload your first full monthly statement from the new provider to Verivox, after which you will receive the voucher for redeeming the Bosch package online. Note: If you do not redeem the voucher for the Bosch offer, you will not be charged for the one-off amount of 9.95 euros.

You can find detailed information about the Bosch campaign from Verivox, about receiving and redeeming the Bosch voucher and a selection of participating internet and mobile phone tariffs on our two information pages:

Bosch Internet campaign

Bosch mobile communications campaign





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

