Jet HR closes a 4.7 million round. It is the highest pre-seed in the history of Italian startups

Personnel management startup Jet HR has raised €4.7 million in what could be the largest pre-seed round in the history of the Italian market. The company founded by Marco Ogliengo e Francesco Scalambrino obtained funding from a large group of investors. Between these Exor Ventures, Italian Founders Fund and various industry leaders such as Luca Ascanifounder of Lambda Alpha, Dario Brignone e Albert Dalmassoco-founders of Satispay, Max Ciociolacreator of Musixmatch, Luke Ferrarimind of Bending Spoons, e Diego Piacentini, founder of View Different. Further support has come from prominent private investors in the international technology sector, such as David Clarkeformer director of technology at Workday, e Joe Zadehformer vice president of Airbnb product.

What does the Jet HR startup do

Ogliengo and Scalambrino have experience in the field of technology and personnel management. The creation of Jet HR responds to the need to simplify the bureaucratic management of personnel in companies. Objective, they explain: to eliminate complexity, automate processes and create efficiency, making personnel management more accessible and understandable.

Jet HR’s answer is a unified technology platform that offers a set of tools to manage the administrative activities of companies. From salary payments to contracts for VAT-registered collaborators, Jet HR aims to make personnel management clearer and less onerous, both for SMEs and large companies with hundreds of employees.

The tools offered by Jet HR

In addition to payroll management, the platform offers tools for managing all stages of the employee lifecycle, from computer rentals to booking doctor appointments. Jet HR is positioned as a single solution for the administrative needs of companies, also integrating a network of selected labor consultants to assist with more complex aspects such as welfare plans and legislative issues.

The startup is not only aimed at companies but also at employees. Through a dedicated app, collaborators can request leave, enter expense reports and manage other aspects of their working life.

“Jet HR is the solution I wanted when I started being an entrepreneur,” said Ogliengo, CEO and co-founder of Jet HR. While for Scalambrino, another co-founder and product manager, he added: “We want to fill this gap for our Italian companies by automating activities that absorb too much precious time for resources who, due to their role and ability, should focus on strategic activities”. The aim is to help transform the administrative management of personnel in Italy. Trying to bring efficiency and clarity to the complex world of personnel management.

