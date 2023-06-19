WOW launches new subscription with ads

Users of the WOW streaming platform are given a choice. In the future there will be a new and cheaper subscription – with advertising.

Image: Sky

Sky is revising its own streaming service. The previous tariffs are automatically converted into “premium subscriptions”. Apart from the name, however, nothing will change for customers. The package still includes Full HD quality, Dolby Digital 5.1, two additional streams and ad-free use – with the exception of our own trailer. The price also remains unchanged.

There are innovations elsewhere. Just like Netflix, WOW will also introduce an ad-supported subscription with limited features and a lower price. The following features are included in the advertising subscription:

720p resolution stereo sound 1 stream per account

“In order to make it even easier to get started with WOW in the future, we will lower the prices for some WOW subscriptions,” says the official website. This means a saving of 5 euros per month compared to the premium subscription. The division into “Series”, “Movies & Series” and “Live Sport” remains in place. The provider has summarized further information on the changeover in an FAQ page specially set up for this purpose.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

