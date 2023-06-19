Home » WOW launches new subscription with ads
Technology

WOW launches new subscription with ads

by admin
WOW launches new subscription with ads

Users of the WOW streaming platform are given a choice. In the future there will be a new and cheaper subscription – with advertising.

Image: Sky

Sky is revising its own streaming service. The previous tariffs are automatically converted into “premium subscriptions”. Apart from the name, however, nothing will change for customers. The package still includes Full HD quality, Dolby Digital 5.1, two additional streams and ad-free use – with the exception of our own trailer. The price also remains unchanged.

There are innovations elsewhere. Just like Netflix, WOW will also introduce an ad-supported subscription with limited features and a lower price. The following features are included in the advertising subscription:

720p resolution stereo sound 1 stream per account

“In order to make it even easier to get started with WOW in the future, we will lower the prices for some WOW subscriptions,” says the official website. This means a saving of 5 euros per month compared to the premium subscription. The division into “Series”, “Movies & Series” and “Live Sport” remains in place. The provider has summarized further information on the changeover in an FAQ page specially set up for this purpose.

See also  The roots of attacks on the energy sector are rooted in the Dark Web

You may also like

Aliens: Dark Descent Review – Gamereactor

Climate Solutions: Equatic CO2 sponge against global warming

Valve has released a brand-new version of the...

Headphones under 100 euros: Six good Bluetooth headphones

NAVI Javelins Crowned Champions of All-Women CS:GO Tournament...

How good is Secretlab? Better than noble airs?...

Valve has released a brand-new version of the...

“Wednesday” Season 2: All about the start, cast,...

Digital Italy on the hunt for big data...

Crash Team Rumble Review – Gamereactor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy