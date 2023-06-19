Eningen: series continues – summer movement in the park 2.0

Health Forum Eningen eV invites you to try out outdoor activities with a summer program

Building on the successful information and hands-on offers in the Krüger Park, which the AK Gesunde Gemeinde Eningen started a long time ago and continued this year, a new summer series of outdoor events is now being offered together with the Gesundheitsforum Eningen eV. Various therapists and trainers look forward to welcoming interested participants to the Krüger Park in Eningen.

The Herzkreis trainer Susanne Wirsching, who coordinated the campaign for the association, is delighted with the great and spontaneous commitment of the members. And board member Veronika Bittner-Wysk, as well as the advisory board of the health forum and co-chairman of the AK Gesunde Gemeinde Volker Feyerabend add: “Various target groups should be addressed with the exercise offers. With gentle movements from QiGong, yoga, “active break”, heart circle to fitness activities such as tabata, there is something for everyone.”

For example, the heart circle or QiGong are well suited for strengthening the back and mobilizing the spine. Among other things, yoga is known for activating, strengthening and stretching the whole body. Practical exercises for citizens who sit a lot complete the program.

Regular use of the different courses should not only achieve better posture, but also support the mental health of individuals. The vegetative nervous system is balanced through various exercises on the appointments and you relax.

The new series of summer events is intended to create a trial opportunity for interested participants. They can try out the exercise options that are suitable for them in order to improve their physical and mental health free of charge. At the various courses in the Kruger Park, the citizens are shown tools and everyday exercises for everyday use and given tips.

If you are interested, you can take part in one or all of the dates in order to get to know the movement options better. The course leaders are happy about interested people who simply drop by at the dates to be there. The participants can take the exercises with them into their professional or private everyday life or also have the opportunity to continue in Eningen with the various practices, therapists and course leaders.

The Health Forum is pleased to have members of the health care community conducting the exercise series. In this way, citizens have broad experience, a wide variety of trainers and in-depth knowledge available to answer questions. And the best thing is that everyone can take part in the various dates in the Eninger Krüger Park, even without the relevant prior knowledge.

“Health is not everything – but without health everything is nothing”, said the philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer. And he was right about that. The Health Forum Eningen eV takes excellent care of the health of the citizens in and around Eningen. Get a taste of the various courses on offer at the summer event dates – and get healthy!

Further information and the dates for the summer event series can be found at:

www.Gesundheitsforum-Eningen.de

www.ForumGesundeGemeinde.de

Health Forum Eningen eV – Who we are and what we want:

About the association: Founded in November 1997, the association has around 50 health care members from, in and around Eningen unter Achalm.

The purpose of the association is to promote health care by increasing people’s health awareness, making it easier to deal with existing illnesses and helping sick people with professional support.

Activities of the association: Regular lectures and information events, competent advice in the office and by the members.

Co-organization of the Eninger Health Days, sponsorship of the Calner Platz fall prevention garden. Cooperation, mutual recognition and intensive cooperation in the interests of the patients.

We would like to see a lot of interest and suggestions from the public

on all health topics! Your membership, cooperation or financial support is welcome!

company contact

Gesundheitsforum Eningen eV

Veronika Bittner-Wysk

City Hall Square 8

72800 Eningen – Reutlingen

07121-820631

Press contact

APROS Consulting & Services GmbH

Volker Feyerabend

Renngaessle 9

72800 Eningen- Germany

07121-9809911

