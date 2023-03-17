Home Technology Keep your eyes open!Pirated ChatGPT invades Chrome plug-in to steal Facebook account “nearly 10,000 people may be victimized” | ChatGPT set off a wave | Digital
ChatGPT AIChatbots have become a hot topic around the world, and unscrupulous hackers have also sensed this business opportunity and started to take advantage of itGoogleofChromeThe browser extension plug-in program creates “fake ChatGPT” to steal users’ personal information, and these malicious software will steal users’ Facebook accounts and infringe on users’ personal information. At present, nearly 10,000 people may be at risk of information security.

Recently, Guardio Lab found that a fake extension named “Quick to access ChatGPT” was put on the Chrome app store. It claims to be able to visit the official ChatGPT website more quickly. It is known that during the period from 3rd to 9th, every day About 2,000 people downloaded it, and after Guardio Lab reported it to Google, the fake program was forcibly removed by Google on the 9th. The actual number of users affected is still unknown.

Guardio Lab researchers pointed out that once the user uses a fake browser extension plug-in application and installs it according to the instructions, hackers can use the malware hidden in the program to invade the user’s computer and use Facebook-related Cookies and a secretly implanted backdoor program to obtain the authority to control the victim’s FB Facebook account.

It is currently known that the organization is particularly fond of manipulating high-profile business accounts, and through this method has created a fake Facebook account “Net Army”, which will steal user identities and push Facebook paid advertisements, spreading the Internet Army virally , causing more victims. Hackers may also sell stolen Facebook accounts on the dark web for further illegal profits.

Information security industry reminds that similar malicious programs under the name of ChatGPT may continue to use similar phishing methods to attack users. Therefore, users need to be more vigilant in the future to avoid the risk of being hacked and leaking personal data.

