The Kia EV9 is likely to be one of the most eagerly awaited models of the year for many electric car fans. Now the South Koreans have revealed important details. One of the biggest concerns about the electric SUV is now off the table, the range is convincing.

Kia presents EV9: electric car can be ordered in 2023

The Kia EV9 is not long in coming. This is the first good news that the popular Korean manufacturer has ready for the official presentation of its upcoming electric flagship. Pre-orders for the home market should start in the second quarter of 2023. In this country it is with the Start in the second half of the year take a little longer.

Unfortunately, Kia still has the most important information keep to yourself: the priceto which the three-row SUV will appear.

When asked, Kia officials confirmed at the press conference that Kia does not see itself as a premium brand – neither now nor in the future. Lunar prices for the EV9 so we can exclude. A survey of Kia customers in the USA had already indicated this.

What you should know about the Kia EV9 at a glance:

Range up to 541 km 800-volt quick-charging technology for 239 km in 15 minutes 99.8 kWh battery Autonomous driving at level 3 for selected markets Over-the-air updates (also via smartphone app) Price: unknown

Enduring E-SUV: Kia EV9 is said to have a range of 541 km

It is finally clearer what customers of the EV9 can expect on the technical side: The purely electric SUV is to replace the successful EV6 as the electric flagship. To do this, it has to shine with top values ​​- and it can probably do that too. Kia gives one maximum range of up to 541 km according to the WLTP standard at. The size of the EV9 requires an extra strong battery: Kia installs one 99.8-kWh-Akku.

Kia is right on schedule. The concern that the e-SUV would have to make do with a much shorter range has not been confirmed. In selected markets, however, there should be a version with a smaller 76.1 kWh battery. Kia has not yet revealed whether Germany is one of them. It’s quite possible that we’ll wait and see how the market reacts.

Kia does not make any leaps in charging performance, but everything is still right: the EV6 already has one 800-Volt-System on board, which now also ensures particularly short charging stops in the larger model. In 15 Minutes is according to Kia again enough Electricity for 239 km charged – assuming a correspondingly powerful fast charging station.

With the vehicle-to-load function, the EV9 can also supply power to other devices if required. According to Kia, the electric car is also ready in the future used as part of extended power grids to become.

With the EV9, Kia has also presented a new generation of its own assistance systems. Under the name of Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) 15 sensors ensure safe driving on the motorway. The package includes, among other things, automatic distance control and a predictive hazard warning. However, Kia will not offer HDP in all markets, but only in selected ones. Drivers can then drive the EV9 automatically under certain conditions permit.

Over-the-air updates bring new features

Kia will also offer additional software functions via over-the-air updates. In the Kia Connect Store, customers can find what they are looking for both about their e-car and Unlock new functions for the EV9 via smartphone. No information has yet been given on the costs, but we can assume with certainty that certain unlocked features will then cost extra.

