KONAMI Announces Metal Gear Solid Tabletop Game Re-experience the original MGS Shadow Moses Island Operation Metal Gear Solid

KONAMI announced today that it will launch the board game “Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game” of “Metal Gear Solid” in May 2024. It is currently available for pre-order through the official website of the board game manufacturer CMON. The game is priced at 110 dollars.

According to the official statement, “Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game” was designed by Emerson Matsuuchi, who has created the “Spice Road” trilogy, and the art is in charge of the illustrator Marco Checchetto, who is famous for “Daredevil” and other works. The game is adapted from the original “Metal Gear Solid” released on the PlayStation platform in 1994. It is based on the mission of Shadow Moses Island and contains more than 20 miniature models of the original characters.

In addition, this work will provide two different ways of playing, namely the “VR mission book” that contains 6 independent missions, and the “Shadow Moses Island Operation” that can experience the original plot of “Metal Gear Solid” again.

In particular, the official also announced that it will launch a limited edition “Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game the Integral Edition”, which will include an additional 109-page full-color graphic novel and a Metal Gear REX miniature model about 13 cm high.

“Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game” has only announced the release of English and Japanese versions so far. Interested players can pay attention to follow-up related reports.