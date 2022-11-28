The Selvans green of the Huracán Tecnica and the deep green mixed with the rainwater of the Scottish countryside are accompanied by the incomparable sound of the Lamborghini V10 engine, created by singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald, who has sold 12 million copies worldwide drive. She talks about the feeling and musicality of driving a ten-cylinder powered supercar, whose rising pitch of engine sound echoes the notes and consistency of a female vocal range, and her silky-smooth, slightly husky Scottish singing, challenging her at top speed The alto voice can express the deep sound.

“The thing that surprises me most about my voice is the power it’s gained over the years,” the music artist said from his recording studio on the outskirts of Glasgow. “The more I sing, the stronger it gets. In that sense Say, it can be compared to what happens when the Huracán Tecnica taps the gas gradually.”

In the exclusive footage, her hands strum the guitar with the same decisive sensuality as Huracán’s gears go into downshifts in the twilight hours of the British landscape. The stars tattooed on her wrist, and the parallel emotions generated by the music and driving, seem to linger in the cabin. “I spend a lot of time in the studio making demos and always finding that perfect balance, and the car is my favorite place to listen to myself again and master what my work has achieved. However, as a car enthusiast, I also Like turning the volume of the music down to zero and being completely immersed in my mind, accompanied only by the sound of the engine.”

“Huracán’s voice is inspiring and makes me feel powerful. There’s a clear similarity between listening to the music while driving and going all out with my voice on stage. What I feel on stage The power is the same as the power I feel when I drive.”

“It’s an engine with a radical sound,” explains Lamborghini NVH vehicle coordinator Mauro Mautone, who created the Engine Songs playlist with producer and sound engineer Alex Trecarichi. The soundtracks available on Spotify have been specially curated to reflect the tones and vibrations associated with the frequencies of sound emitted by Lamborghini V8, V10 and V12 engines.

“Engine sound is an essential attribute admired by Lamborghini fans, and in the V10, the distinctive shriek is expressed in the most complete way. There is a rawness and high volume, as only a female voice can convey,” said Mautone.

Launched last April, the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is the last purely internal combustion-powered rear-wheel-drive V10-engined Lamborghini, developed for those looking for the perfect lifestyle and driving pleasure on the road and track. The name Tecnica embodies the evolution of the advanced technological efficiency of the Huracán family, with an acceleration of 0-100 km/h increased to 3.2 seconds. The 5.2-liter engine is equipped with a maximum horsepower of 640 cv, which is the same as that of the racing Huracán STO, and can output an exhilarating maximum torque of 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm, while still maintaining comfort in daily driving.

