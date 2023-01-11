On the second Tuesday of every month, Microsoft releases updates for all of its supported operating systems. The arrival of the first repair update in 2023 includes Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 7, and Windows 8.1 all getting the updates they deserve, but this will also be the last update in the history of Windows 7 and 8.1.

Latest Windows 11 update fixes blue screen on startup for some devices

Whether you install the initial version of Windows 11 or the 22H2 version, although they have changed in this update, they are not the same. Users of the original Windows 11 will get the update with build number 22000.1455, while those running Windows 11 22H2 will get build number 22621.1105.



Let’s start with the latter, Windows 11 22621.1105 is released through an update marked KB5022303 (click here to download it manually). There are not a lot of changes mentioned in the update description, but it does solve some problems encountered in use, including solving Native LSM issues and known issues connecting to database applications using the ODBC SQL Server driver. The initial release of 22000.1455 will arrive via an update marked KB5022287 (click here to download manually), this update includes the two fixes of the previous item, and additional fixes for blue screens when booting on certain devices .



Known issues in these updates have existed for a long time, and newly discovered issues are not fixed. Microsoft didn’t realize it in the original version, but the file transfer speed and setting problems that have persisted for several months in Windows 11 22H2 still exist. Microsoft said that although there are other solutions for these two items, it is still working hard solve these problems.



If you’re still using Windows 10, this month’s update is the same as above. All versions of Windows 10 that are still supported will get the same KB5022282 update, and the content is the same as the Windows 11 initial version update mentioned above (click here to download manually). As usual, routine updates on Tuesday are mandatory downloads. Even if you don’t update manually, you will encounter automatic updates sooner or later. If you want to patch at a specific time, you can go to Windows Update to check for updates.