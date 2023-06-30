Lawyer Claims The Elder Scrolls VI Will Be Released as a Single-Player Game in 2026

Publication: Gamereactor.cn

Title: Unexpected Release Year for The Elder Scrolls VI Sparks Hope Among Gamers

Just a few days ago, Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced that The Elder Scrolls VI would not be released until 2028 at the earliest, leaving fans disappointed and eagerly awaiting any updates on the highly anticipated game. However, a surprising turn of events during the recent FTC vs. Microsoft/Activision Blizzard trial has given gamers a glimmer of hope.

During the trial, a lawyer representing Microsoft clarified a misunderstanding about the “Elder Scrolls” series, stating that the sixth installment is estimated to be released in 2026 as a single-player game. This unexpected revelation has ignited excitement among fans who were resigned to a much longer wait.

However, it appears that the lawyer may not be well-versed in gaming, as he referred to the game as The Elder Scrolls 16 instead of The Elder Scrolls VI. This, combined with the fact that Phil Spencer himself has a different sworn bid, raises doubts about the credibility of the lawyer’s statement. Nevertheless, gamers are eager to cling to any glimmer of hope, hoping that the lawyers’ claim turns out to be accurate.

The Elder Scrolls series, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, has gained a massive following over the years with its immersive open-world gameplay and captivating storytelling. The highly regarded franchise has seen immense success with its previous installments, including Skyrim, which was released back in 2011 and still has a dedicated player base.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the unexpected release year revelation. Many are cautiously optimistic, while others remain skeptical, not wanting to get their hopes up too high. The gaming community anxiously awaits an official statement from Bethesda or Microsoft to confirm or deny the lawyer’s claim.

As details of The Elder Scrolls VI continue to be shrouded in mystery, gamers are eagerly anticipating more information about the next chapter in this beloved franchise. Whether the release year is 2026 or 2028, one thing is certain – players around the world are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to dive into the next epic adventure offered by Bethesda.

