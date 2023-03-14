Austria has not had a valid climate protection law for more than two years, and there is none in sight either. Twelve children and young people from the Fridays For Future (FFF) environment do not want to let that sit on them – and are going to court.

Attorney Michaela Krömer, who represents the children before the Constitutional Court, is a guest in the new podcast. The topics:

Why Austria no longer has a valid climate protection law

What an ideal law might look like

The twelve young people and their application to the Constitutional Court

What are the chances of success of the application

Why Michaela Krömer represents the young people

You can listen to the podcast:

