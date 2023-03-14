Home Technology Lawyer Michaela Krömer on the latest climate lawsuit by twelve young people
Austria has not had a valid climate protection law for more than two years, and there is none in sight either. Twelve children and young people from the Fridays For Future (FFF) environment do not want to let that sit on them – and are going to court.

Attorney Michaela Krömer, who represents the children before the Constitutional Court, is a guest in the new podcast. The topics:

  • Why Austria no longer has a valid climate protection law
  • What an ideal law might look like
  • The twelve young people and their application to the Constitutional Court
  • What are the chances of success of the application
  • Why Michaela Krömer represents the young people

You can listen to the podcast:

Several times a week we talk to founders, investors, experts, scientists and politicians about the topics of digitization, technology, startups and climate protection. The topics are in-depth discussions on current news that can be read at Tech & Nature and Trending Topics.

