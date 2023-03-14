Karachi (Report: Hussam Farooqi) The Patta system has assigned the responsibility of providing patronage to the ongoing heavy illegal constructions in Scheme 33 area of ​​District Sharqi to its two special operatives Riaz Jakharu and Zulfikar who received huge bribes for the scheme. Various societies coming in the area of ​​33 have been concreted and converted into forest. Along with this, the series of sealing the warehouses established in the area of ​​Metroville 2 and collecting two lakh rupees from them has also been started by Zulfiqar who pays the money, the warehouse’s seals are opened even late at night and The warehouse of the one who does not pay the bribe is kept sealed. The seals are also being faked. On the seal notice, the alleged town police station is written with a pen so that maximum amount can be collected from these warehouse owners. While the staff of the police station is not even aware of this game of SBCA and the number of officers of SBCA is seriously affecting the reputation of the local police in the eyes of the citizens.

According to the details, the game of making illegal constructions in the Scheme 33 area of ​​Eastern District and receiving crores of rupees as bribe is going on under the supervision of SBCA officers and illegal constructions are being carried out in various societies in Scheme 33. are continuing on a large scale, due to which these societies are now turning into concrete jungles. Currently, Quetta Town, Gwalior Housing Society, Malik Co Operative Housing Society, Teachers Co Operative Housing Society, Madras Housing Society in Scheme 33. , including other societies are being constructed against the rules.

The union and administration of Gwalior Housing Society established in Scheme 33 is also giving full support to these builders and SBCA officers, under which the Gwalior Housing Society administration and the union are also providing a share of every illegal construction by the builders. Is being done. Illegal constructions are going on on plot numbers CM2, CM3, CM4, CM5, CM6, CM7 and CM15 of Gwalior Housing Society and builders have constructed on all these plots contrary to the map. While additional floors have also been constructed on many plots. Along with this, Assistant Director Riaz Jakharu and Building Inspector Zulfiqar Shah also started collecting bribes from the long established godowns in Metroville 2 area under Scheme 33. And the warehouse owners are being threatened by fake sealing of the warehouses i.e. black and white copy of the sealing order is being put on the walls of the warehouses and two lakh rupees bribe is being taken from each warehouse owner for opening the warehouse.

These two SBCA officers go and remove the selling order placed on the plot even in the dark of the night when the warehouse owners pay the bribe. While the alleged town police station is written with a pen on the copy of the selling order, and due to these actions of the SBCA officers, the reputation of the local police is also being seriously affected in the eyes of the citizens. In order to take a stand in this regard, an attempt was made to contact the SBCA officer, but it was not possible to contact him, while in relation to the news, the SHO of the alleged town Rizwan Khan, while talking to the Ummah, said that the area The police have no idea about this whole game and the SBCA officers are pretending to seal people’s property without registering it in the police station, because in case of sealing and demolition, informing the local police is the responsibility of the SBCA. It is the responsibility of the CA officers, and not doing so shows their vested interest in which the police are not involved in any way nor are the SBCA officers informing the police about the sealing and opening of the sealing.