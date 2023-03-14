A total of eleven people appear in two of the cartels of the most wanted criminals in Neiva. These people have a high criminal record.

By: Maria Camila Mosquera M.

According to the SIJIN uniforms of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, these would be the most wanted men and women in the Neiva metropolitan area. These people would be related for the crimes of homicide in the modality of attempting, manufacturing, trafficking or carrying firearms, intentional injuries and use of minors in the commission of crimes in which they stand out.

Some of them have a high criminal record, and they were also concentrated in specific areas of the city where they committed these crimes. Among the most wanted are members of some criminal gangs such as ‘Los Silenciosos’, ‘Los Contratistas’, ‘Los del Hueco’ and ‘Los Libertadores’.

Homicide

Among the three most wanted for homicide, there are three men, whom the authorities have fully identified. They are:

Hugo Alberto Peralta Aguilar

Who has a record for crimes such as homicide, manufacture or possession of firearms, use of minors in the commission of crimes. Its radius of action is limited to the neighborhoods located in the commune 9 of Neiva. In addition, it presents notes for homicide, narcotics and qualified theft.

Jaime Felipe Moreno Perilla

Wanted for the crimes of homicide, trafficking or possession of firearms, for events in the commune 6 of Neiva. Submit judicial notes for qualified theft, homicide, prisoner escape, theft and illegal possession of weapons.

Antony Yoani Dominguez Nunez

He must answer for the crimes of aggravated homicide, in events that occurred in the township of Vegalarga in the year 2022. He presents judicial notes for homicide.

Theft

Likewise, the authorities presented their poster of the most wanted for the crime of theft, there are 8 people, including a woman, for whom they offer up to 2 million pesos for information that leads to their capture.

Fernando Murcia Sierra

Wanted for Conspiracy to commit a crime, qualified and aggravated robbery. Its area of ​​interference includes the sectors of commune 6, among them Surabastos, Palermo, and also in the city of Ibagué in Tolima. In addition, he would allegedly be a member of the organized common criminal group “Los Silenciosos.” Submit judicial notes for aggravated robbery and qualified robbery.

Maria Fernanda Vargas Roa

Wanted for the crimes of Conspiracy to commit a crime, aggravated and qualified theft, affecting commune 6, surabastos, Palermo, and also the city of Ibagué in Tolima and who would be a member of the organized common criminal group “Los Silenciosos”. He files court notes for aggravated and qualified larceny and personal injury.

Andres Felipe Bonilla Herrera

Wanted for the crimes of qualified theft, with circumstances of punitive aggravation, for events that occurred in 2022 in the commune 4 of Neiva. He presents court notes for petty theft.

Christian Miguel Sanchez Cruz

The authorities are looking for him for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, qualified and aggravated theft. In addition, apparently he would be a member of the organized common criminal group “Los Contratistas” dedicated to theft of people in communes 1,3,4,5,7 of the city of Neiva, more precisely in neighborhoods such as Chicalá, Altico, Calixto, Diego De Ospina, Center.

Cristian Roberto Guevara Hurtado

Wanted for crimes such as conspiracy to commit a crime, qualified and aggravated robbery. He would be a member of the organized common criminal group “Los Contratistas”, dedicated to the theft of people in communes 1,3,4,5,7 of the city of Neiva, in neighborhoods such as Chicalá, Altico, Calixto, Diego De Ospina, Centro .

Juan David Ceron Vargas

Required for the crimes of aggravated and qualified theft and personal injury, member of the organized common criminal group “Los Libertadores”, dedicated to theft of people and theft of cell phones in communes 1,2,3,9 and 10, in sectors such as Santa Inés, Eduardo Santos, Los Mártires, Virgilio Barco and Los Andes, who also presents legal notes for injuries.

Luis Miguel Peralta Rodriguez

Wanted for the crimes of aggravated and qualified theft and personal injury, member of the organized criminal group “Los Libertadores”, dedicated to theft of people and theft of cell phones in communes 1,2,3,9 and 10, in sectors such as Santa Inés , Eduardo Santos, Los Mártires, Virgilio Barco and Los Andes, who also presents judicial notes for qualified theft.

Diana Milena Rodriguez Ospina

Wanted for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime and trafficking, possession and manufacture of narcotics, a member of the organized common criminal group “Los Del Hueco” dedicated to the sale of narcotic drugs in commune 7, San Martin sector, presents judicial notes for drug trafficking.

Reward

The authorities have offered up to 2 million pesos information, leading to the capture of each of these criminals, for this, they have indicated that they will maintain total confidentiality from the source that provides the data.

“With this action, we seek to remove eight feared criminals from the streets of our municipality, who are accused of having committed the crime of theft in different modalities. We call on the public to report and help us find these subjects; their information will be a key piece to be able to capture them,” said Mayor Neiva Gorky Muñoz Calderón.