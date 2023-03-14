Home World Sinner beats Mannarino and returns to the round of 16 in Indian Wells: he will challenge Wawrinka
Sinner beats Mannarino and returns to the round of 16 in Indian Wells: he will challenge Wawrinka

Jannik Sinner reaches the second round of Indian Wells for the third year in a row. While not playing his best tennis on a windy day as often happens in the California desert, he defeated 76 (7) 64 Adrian Mannarino, world number 68. The South Tyrolean thus signed the eleventh victory in as many meetings with opponents outside the Top 50 in the ATP ranking. Mannarino, who had problems with the tension of the strings of his rackets in the final part of the match, instead suffered the eleventh defeat in a row against a Top 20 player.

Sinner, who won 82% of points when he served first serve and 79% with second serve, did not allow any break points. Lui saved a set point at 5-6 in the first set tiebreak. Then in the second at 4-4 15-40 he had the only break chances of the whole match. He took advantage of the second, thanks to a long backhand from Mannarino, and in the following game he completed the success with a smash, his fifteenth winner, on match point.

