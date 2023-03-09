Thanks to Level-5’s Vision 2023 event, we now know that Professor Layton and the New World of Steam will become Professor Layton and the Lost Future direct sequel toas it took over the story a year after it ended.

In this new adventure,LeidenReceived a rather strange letter from a former student of hisluke, he immigrated to the United States to hone his detective skills. As they reunite in this new steampunk aesthetic city, there seems to be a dark mystery worrying young Luke, and things quickly turn into a series for the pair of reunited detectives who will see the city grow and change Layouts, as they solve puzzles together, as equals.

No word yet on what the puzzles will look like or a possible release date for this new Layton adventure, but let’s hope Nintendo has reserved a very special spot for it in its anticipated summer event. In the meantime, check out the new story trailer for Professor Layton and the New World of Steam below.