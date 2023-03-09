Home Technology Layton and Luke reunite in The New World of Steam – Professor Layton and The New World of Steam
Technology

Layton and Luke reunite in The New World of Steam – Professor Layton and The New World of Steam

by admin
Layton and Luke reunite in The New World of Steam – Professor Layton and The New World of Steam

Thanks to Level-5’s Vision 2023 event, we now know that Professor Layton and the New World of Steam will become Professor Layton and the Lost Future direct sequel toas it took over the story a year after it ended.

In this new adventure,LeidenReceived a rather strange letter from a former student of hisluke, he immigrated to the United States to hone his detective skills. As they reunite in this new steampunk aesthetic city, there seems to be a dark mystery worrying young Luke, and things quickly turn into a series for the pair of reunited detectives who will see the city grow and change Layouts, as they solve puzzles together, as equals.

No word yet on what the puzzles will look like or a possible release date for this new Layton adventure, but let’s hope Nintendo has reserved a very special spot for it in its anticipated summer event. In the meantime, check out the new story trailer for Professor Layton and the New World of Steam below.

See also  Twitter, Musk deletes profiles of journalists after the one who tracked his jet

You may also like

Annoying ads will finally be removed

Apple Music Classical, an app especially for fans...

Rumor: Major LEGO Harry Potter game in development...

Smart Abrasive System reduces energy requirements and abrasive...

Apple Music Classical, an app especially for fans...

“Metropolis: Skyrim 2”, which allows players to build...

Conjuncta: Factory in Africa produces climate-neutral hydrogen

Why the hype surrounding Tiktok’s “Bold Glamor” filter...

3.10 Mario’s big day “Mar10 Day” has a...

You won’t get my data – ways out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy