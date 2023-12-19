Home » Lazy Calendar 2023 Door 19 – Technology Sloth
Lazy Calendar 2023 Door 19 – Technology Sloth

Lazy Calendar 2023 Door 19 – Technology Sloth

Ho ho, ho! We are opening the next Faulents calendar advent calendar door. Today it’s number nineteen and an old friend is hiding behind the door: the Amazon Echo Pop. I have it with me again. I already have some in the lazy calendar for 2023. We once had five in one day. Today there’s only one in there and we’re going to make it really easy again here. To participate, please write a YouTube comment under this YouTube video. And then you just write down why you want it, what you want to hear with it, what you want to do with it, where you put it and why the Echo Pop makes your life better or why you definitely don’t want something like that.

And again the reminder that we are doing it differently this year than usual. To participate, you simply write a comment under the respective door video that you would like to participate and answer the question asked in the door video. Closing date for entries is 10 p.m. on the same day. Everyone please only make one comment, multiple participation comments under the same door video will result in disqualification. Then I let the random generator choose a comment and write a “Congratulations, please send me your address to (email address). Please respond quickly so that the package can be in the mail the next day, otherwise I will draw a new winner after 48 hours and the countdown will start again. And yes, I simply took most of the text from the year and adapted it slightly ;o)

For the detailed and extensive lazy calendar 2023 explanatory bear video with all the information:

