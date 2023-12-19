Home » checks in the Taranto area, two businesses closed
checks in the Taranto area, two businesses closed

Sixty kilos of raw materials and food preparations and one hundred liters of various unidentified sauces held in anonymous containers for a value of approximately 2,500 euros. Suspension of two activities in the food sector.

This is the result of some checks carried out by Carabinieri of the NAS of Taranto in collaboration with the SIAN of the Taranto ASL in the municipalities of Grottaglie and Taranto.

In fact, during the inspection of two businesses, in particular a bakery and an Asian restaurant, serious hygiene deficiencies were found which necessarily led to their closure and the seizure of food.

Furthermore, in one of the rooms, food with an expiry date and TMC that had exceeded was found while in the other, for many of the raw materials, the documentation certifying their origin was absent.

For the purposes of protecting public health, the ASL ordered the immediate suspension of activities and administrative sanctions were imposed on the owners.

