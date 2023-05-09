Lazy savior! Google officially launched the “Password Key” today, allowing you to quickly log in with your mobile phone | A New Vision of Grassroots Influence

Lazy savior! Google officially launched “Password Key” today, allowing you to quickly log in with your mobile phone

Google announced today that it has fully launched “passkeys” to replace the traditional combination of numbers and English passwords and two-step verification (2SV). This also symbolizes that the “first year without passwords” has really come!

In the past, the system often popped up the request to update the password. In order to protect your information, you may change the password frequently, but forget the password after changing, which is super annoying. The good news is that now with the “Password Key”, you don’t have to worry about forgetting the password at all, and you can save a lot of trouble.

The password key (passkey) allows you to forget about “a set of passwords”!

The password key allows you to log in to Apps and websites through fingerprints, face scans or screen lock PIN codes, similar to the way we commonly use Face ID and Touch ID to unlock phones.

That is to say, when you want to log in to apps and websites in the future, you only need to use your mobile phone as an authenticator (Authenticator), and you can quickly complete the login process after authentication through a PIN code or biometrics.

In addition, since the key login is performed on the user’s mobile phone or computer, hackers cannot steal password data from cloud services. It cannot be reused, will not be leaked due to server vulnerabilities, and can protect users from phishing attacks, etc., all of which can solve the information security risks brought by traditional passwords. The password key is a new standard recognized by both Apple and Microsoft.

Simply put, we will no longer have to remember any set of passwords in the future!

