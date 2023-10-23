“League channel too risky”

If De Laurentiis showed all his disappointment for the choice of Serie A rights to Sky and DAZN until 2029, the president of Torino Urbano Cairoleaving the offices in Via Rosellini, showed greater calm and said he was satisfied with the assignment of the packages.

Il Torino, together with 16 other clubs, voted in favor of the offer from DAZN and Sky while Salernitana and Cagliari voted against and Napoli abstained upon leaving the chamber.

According to Cairo, the Lega Serie A has “done the right thing” by assigning the TV rights to Sky and DAZN in the same ways currently in force, with DAZN broadcasting all the matches and Sky limiting itself to broadcasting three matches in turn in co- exclusive.

Cairo stated that “The idea of ​​the League Channel was fascinating but also risky”. However, in recognizing that “I have never been afraid to take risks”, he observed that “adding the risk of the television channel to the already important football business risk was, in my opinion, a mistake”.

In short, the vision is totally opposite to that of Napoli’s number one, according to whom “Sky and DAZN are not competent”. Among the criticisms made by De Laurentiis there is also the assignment for five years, which is possible for the first time thanks to the modification of the Melandri Law.

