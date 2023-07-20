Leaked Photographs Reveal Design of Upcoming iPhone 15 Line

Title: Leaked Photographs Reveal Design Details of Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 15 Line

Subtitle: A sneak peek at the design features of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 models

In less than two months, Apple is set to unveil its latest lineup of smartphones, including the much-awaited iPhone 15 series. While we are already aware of some key details about the upcoming Apple smartphones, such as the new color options, a recent leak has unveiled valuable information regarding the design of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

Renowned insider, “yeux1122,” has once again made waves by sharing what appears to be the first authentic photographs of the entire iPhone 15 line on Naver. These photographs provide a detailed look at the design elements, including rounded edges, a titanium casing, the action button, dimensions, and much more.

The leak showcased a series of well-made models, offering a glimpse of what all the iPhone 15 models may look like. In one photograph, the dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are clearly visible. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to feature a 6.1-inch diagonal front, while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max will boast a larger 6.7-inch screen.

If the leak turns out to be true, it would validate one of the most prominent rumors surrounding the new range of Apple smartphones. All the iPhone 15 models are speculated to come equipped with a Dynamic Island, a feature that enthusiasts have eagerly anticipated.

The leaked photos also highlight the comparison between the design of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. With a titanium case, the iPhone 15 models are expected to offer a more vibrant and glossy appearance compared to the aluminum and stainless steel build of the iPhone 14 models. This could undoubtedly sway many consumers in favor of purchasing the new smartphones.

Another significant departure from previous models is the replacement of the iconic sound switch with an action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This new feature opens up possibilities for various system functions such as photo shutter or screenshots, among others.

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is anticipated to be unveiled in a special Apple event slated for September. As always, iPadízate will extensively cover all the rumors and leaks leading up to the launch of the iPhone 15.

