Esports organization FlyQuest has been acquired by the owners of the Viola Family of Florida Panthers NHL team, it has been revealed. As stated in a blog post, we were told that the Viola family is acquiring the esports team as part of its Sunrise Sports and Entertainment parent company.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with Violas to build a bright future for FlyQuest,” said FlyQuest CEO Michael Choi. “We are collectively committed to the competitive success of all of our lineups, now and in the future, through this partnership. relationship, I believe we will be able to usher in a new era for FlyQuest that furthers our mission of demonstrating greatness, both in terms of competition and in the way we serve the greater good.

It is said that FlyQuest will continue to grow and expand as part of this acquisition, and the brand will expand through a series of partnerships and launches in the future.

There was no mention of any financials related to the acquisition.