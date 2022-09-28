Home Technology Leap Mission has been acquired by the owner of the Florida Panthers NHL team – Gamereactor
Technology

Leap Mission has been acquired by the owner of the Florida Panthers NHL team – Gamereactor

by admin
Leap Mission has been acquired by the owner of the Florida Panthers NHL team – Gamereactor

Esports organization FlyQuest has been acquired by the owners of the Viola Family of Florida Panthers NHL team, it has been revealed. As stated in a blog post, we were told that the Viola family is acquiring the esports team as part of its Sunrise Sports and Entertainment parent company.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with Violas to build a bright future for FlyQuest,” said FlyQuest CEO Michael Choi. “We are collectively committed to the competitive success of all of our lineups, now and in the future, through this partnership. relationship, I believe we will be able to usher in a new era for FlyQuest that furthers our mission of demonstrating greatness, both in terms of competition and in the way we serve the greater good.

It is said that FlyQuest will continue to grow and expand as part of this acquisition, and the brand will expand through a series of partnerships and launches in the future.

There was no mention of any financials related to the acquisition.

See also  "Just Dance 2023" will be launched at the end of the year, adding online multiplayer dancing, a new interface, and 40 new songs and universes (182344)

You may also like

The lightest LINE account double-opening, triple-opening solution –...

Art, the new technological world at the Italian...

Garmin launches inReach Messenger portable satellite communication device...

Federico Faggin, from the first microchip to artificial...

From NFTs to Using AI: A Beginner’s Guide...

There is actually such an anecdote behind the...

Mobile telephony: no more discounts but a boom...

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE 5G benchmark released,...

Satispay closes a 320 million round. Italy has...

Mandragora has up to ten active abilities and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy